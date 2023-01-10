Pelissero: Texans request permission to interview DEN DC Ejiro Evero, DET OC Ben Johnson
The Houston Texans request permission to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
Last year, Georgia’s defensive line had three first-round picks: Travon Walker went first overall to the Jaguars, Jordan Davis went 13th overall to the Eagles, and Devonte Wyatt went 28th overall to the Packers. And many people think Jalen Carter is the best defensive lineman Georgia has had, better than any of those first-round picks. [more]
Former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett earned his chance to become the former coach of the Broncos based on his work as the offensive coordinator of the Packers. Now that Hackett is available, could he return to the Packers? “I think I’ve definitely entertained all that,” coach Matt LaFleur said Monday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, [more]
The Rams barely rotated players on offense in the season finale, leading to career-high snap shares from Cam Akers and Tutu Atwell
Pat Freiermuth suffered an MCL sprain last week.
Here's a full seven-round 2023 mock draft for the Patriots.
Ohio State finished in the top-five of the Associated Press poll for a fifth time in six seasons.
Kliff Kingsbury (Cardinals) and Lovie Smith (Texans) are out, marking five teams with head coach openings. Nate Davis assesses their attractiveness.
ESPNs Ryan Clark called out Aaron Rodgers after the Packers season came to close at Lambeau Field for the third straight season.
One scenario has the Colts trading up with the Bears, and Chicago acquiring the No. 4 pick and additional first- and second-round picks.
Several former and current Alabama players chimed in about the College Football Playoff national championship
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was trying to motivate his team with a new shirt for next season, but the internet believes Saleh missed a couple of letters.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith.
The Steelers committed highway robbery when they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears before the NFL trade deadline. Pittsburgh got Chicago’s second-round pick in the deal, and that proves to be the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears have the first pick in every round of the draft, and [more]
There's no doubt the Indianapolis Colts will select a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Right?
Douglas made one of multiple baffling, unforced errors by the Packers on Sunday.
The last time the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft was traded was 2016 when the Rams moved up to draft Jared Goff.
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
Players are expected to eat, sleep and breathe football on their path to the Super Bowl, but that won't be a problem for 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he won’t hold the Packers hostage. Regardless, he currently holds all the cards. Under the contract Rodgers received in March 2022, his compensation for 2023 shoots to nearly $60 million. And it’s fully guaranteed. If Rodgers wants to stay, he’s staying. If they’d cut him (they won’t), they’d owe him the [more]
After another magnificent game, George Kittle explained his unreal chemistry with 49ers rookie Brock Purdy.