Pelissero: Texans to interview Lions OC Ben Johnson for HC opening
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports that the Houston Texans are set to interview Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coaching opening.
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports that the Houston Texans are set to interview Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coaching opening.
Two years ago this month, the Lions got two first-round picks and a third-round pick, both for sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams and taking on the ill-advised contract that L.A. had given to quarterback Jared Goff after the 2018 season. It felt like a two-year arrangement in Detroit, with Goff holding the spot [more]
The NFL playoffs have finally arrived! Check out our picks against the spread for all seven games scheduled for Super Wild Card Weekend, including Cowboys vs. Buccaneers.
Mac Jones reportedly went behind Bill Belichick's back for help with the struggling offense.
Charles McDonald's second mock draft this cycle is dotted with Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State players in the top half of the first round. Who is your team taking?
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is guaranteed to have a new home in 2023 -- opening up some intriguing possibilities for Carr's next landing spot and Las Vegas' next QB.
It's officially #MockDraftSZN. Bears insider Josh Schrock releases his first Bears-only mock draft as general manager Ryan Poles starts work on a critical offseason.
49ers rookie Brock Purdy wisely is following the advice of veteran linebacker Fred Warner, the "quarterback" of the defense.
The common TV narrative about Tua Tagovailoa changed this week
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was among the most notable omissions from the first ever Players' All-Pro Team.
Jerry Jones says the Tampa Bay game will have no bearing on coach Mike McCarthy’s job status. But Jones can’t guarantee the return of 19 free agents nor OC Kellen Moore and DC Dan Quinn.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban had the Crimson Tide in a different spot than many in the final poll.
The Indianapolis Colts are seeking a permanent head coach, and interim coach Jeff Saturday is among the candidates.
The Seattle Seahawks plan to take away Brock Purdy's greatest asset -- his surprising steadiness as an inexperienced rookie.
You hate to see it.
Carr is out as the Raiders quarterback after nine seasons.
The Jets, who been held back by substandard quarterback play for such a long time, are once again searching for that elusive franchise quarterback.
The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Monday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
Sam Farmer breaks down the matchups and predicts winners for the first six NFL playoff games during wild-card weekend.
Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf reacted to having to face the 49ers for the third time this season.
Florida hoped it had secured its quarterback of the future when Jaden Rashada signed a letter of intent. But an NIL snag might change things.