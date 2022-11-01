Pelissero: Steelers trading Chase Claypool to Bears for second-round pick in 2023
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports that the Pittsburgh Steelers are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to Bears for a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports that the Pittsburgh Steelers are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to Bears for a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Free Press sports writer Chris Solari was among those in the Michigan Stadium tunnel when the violence between Michigan and Michigan State occurred.
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers [more]
USA TODAY Sports reacts to all the major trades Tuesday leading up to the 4 p.m. ET deadline in our live blog. Follow along!
MVP of Horror Heidi Klum takes Yahoo behind her most epic Halloween looks, revealing that she's hyperventilated under prosthetics, had restroom malfunctions and was once confused for a Kardashian. "I was like, 'No, not quite."
The trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET today, and Yahoo Sports is helping you keep up with all the latest deals.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
The Dolphins defense is getting a big boost.
Here's how many pick Ryan Poles has for the 2023 NFL draft after trading for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool.
Keep checking our NFL trade deadline live blog for the latest news, rumors and completed deals before the 4 p.m. deadline. This story will be updated throughout the day.
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.
The Steelers should be able to add help along the line of scrimmage with this second-round pick.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a second-round draft pick
In the three weeks since losing to the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card Series, the Mets have been in conversation with many teams about potential trades.
When Bryce Harper was a free agent in 2019, the Dodgers offered him a four-year deal worth $180 million. Harper wanted a longer contract and signed a 13-year deal with the Phillies.
Peyton and Eli Manning were back to host the "ManningCast" broadcast of "Monday Night Football" for Browns' 32-13 win over Bengals in Cleveland.
Travis Kelce was forced to watch one of his few NFL lowlights thanks to Eli Manning during ESPN2’s “Monday Night Football” coverage.
Instant reaction to the Lions trading T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings
Detroit Free Press sports writer Chris Solari was among those in the Michigan Stadium tunnel when the Michigan-Michigan State fight happened.
Trevor Lawrence hasn't yet lived up to his pedigree as a prospect.
Hockenson was the Lions' first-round pick in 2019.