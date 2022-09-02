Pelissero: Shaquille Leonard returned to practice following offseason back surgery
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard returned to practice following offseason back surgery.
The Rams have brought back one of their special teams contributors. Los Angeles announced on Friday that the team has re-signed linebacker Jake Gervase. Gervase has been with the Rams essentially since signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2019, though he’s been on and off the active roster and practice squad. [more]
West Virginia let a fourth quarter lead slip away falling 38-31 to No. 16 Pittsburgh in the 105th edition of the Backyard Brawl inside Acrisure Stadium. The game was played in front a Pittsburgh sports record 70,622. Freshman CJ Donaldson rushed for 125 yards on 7 carries, while quarterback JT Daniels tossed for 214 yards and 2 touchdowns both to Bryce Ford-Wheaton.
The 40-year-old veteran started 15 games for Chicago last season; he's in Frisco on Friday for meetings that could result in a deal. | From @ToddBrock24f7
In this edition of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, Dalton Del Don explains why the Buffalo wide receiver has more fantasy value over the Tampa Bay wideout.
Let's take a look at the most fantasy relevant moves during the 2022-23 NHL offseason.
Qadree Ollison gained 158 yards over 3 years in Atlanta; Dakoda Shepley was Saskatchewan's top rookie in 2019. Both joined Dallas Thursday. | From @ToddBrock24f7
We all want to make some foundational picks in the early rounds of fantasy drafts, but if you get the middle rounds right, your team could dominate. Here's how to attack them.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s still-unexplained absence for 11 days of training camp continues to be a hot topic in league circles. And things are about to get even hotter, in more ways than one. The New York Post reports, via its notorious Page Six gossip column, that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have had [more]
Chris Ballard mentioned his mixed feelings about the Bears claiming Sterling Weatherford.
Jordan Masons preseason was too hard to ignore, and the 49ers knew the rest of the NFL had taken notice of the undrafted rookie as well.
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault joined the Panthers at practice on Wednesday for the first time since the Jaguars traded him to the NFC South team this week and one thing about him jumped out to his new team. Head coach Matt Rhule said the team made the trade because they need playmakers, but pivoted to [more]
The Bears claimed seven players off waivers this week, including Alex Leatherwood and Armon Watts. We grade the new additions:
He's said family has always taken a "back seat" to football and it sounds like they're going to have to wait a little longer.
Chris Russo believes that the 49ers' decision to hold onto Jimmy Garoppolo is a 'desperate move.'
Nick Sirianni explained why the Eagles claimed QB Ian Book from the Saints earlier this week. By Dave Zangaro
The #Chiefs had some tough choices to make during 53-man roster cuts. Brett Veach detailed one of the toughest:
Taking the next step toward building a new stadium, the Chicago Bears on Thursday announced an informational community meeting to discuss the potential purchase and development of Arlington International Racecourse. Team officials in a statement said they’ll present conceptual plans next week for a transit-oriented, mixed-use entertainment district anchored by a stadium in Arlington Heights ...
The Cowboys and free agent left tackle Jason Peters appear to be making progress toward a signing. Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Peters is in Dallas today, taking a physical. Jones said there’s currently nothing to report beyond that, but he and Peters will sit down for [more]
J.T. Daniels was luckless when he got hurt at USC and replaced by Kedon Slovis. On Thursday, Daniels was beaten by Slovis in a different way. It was a fascinating night.
The Donovan Mitchell trade awoke the NBA offseason from its slumber and impacted many teams around the league. Who won and who lost?