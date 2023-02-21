Pelissero: Several different ways Ravens could approach a Lamar Jackson franchise tag
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shares the several different ways the Baltimore Ravens could approach a quarterback Lamar Jackson franchise tag.
Brian Allen returned for a second stint as Lake City Columbia head coach, while Hilliard hired former NFL running back Daniel Thomas as coach.
The Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods right after the end of the season, but they took some more time before deciding to make a change at the top of their special teams coaching staff. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that the Browns fired special teams coordinator Mike Priefer on Tuesday. The move comes [more]
The 28-year-old big man sprained his right wrist Feb. 16 in Chicago and played just 20 seconds of the All-Star Game with his hand heavily taped.
If the Bears want a king's ransom for the No. 1 pick, they'll have to gamble and pass on two blue-chip players. What's worth more to future of the franchise?
More than a week after the Eagles' Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, punter Arryn Siposs explained what happened on his poor fourth-quarter punt. By Adam Hermann
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly are "intrigued" by Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud, which could make them a candidate to trade up with the Chicago Bears.
Woods received criticism on social media following the incident with Justin Thomas
Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon passed on scoring a touchdown late in the Super Bowl, in order to help his team keep the ball away from the Eagles, and to cement the win. McKinnon recently explained that they practice this scenario every week, and that’s how coach Andy Reid coaches the players. But it was [more]
The Cowboys have a franchise quarterback. That apparently isn’t keeping them from considering the possibility of adding a different one. According to Mike Fisher of SI.com, the Cowboys are “intrigued” by Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. They may be intrigued by Stroud, but they remain committed to Dak Prescott. He’s entering the third year of [more]
Would the Patriots actually consider going with Bailey Zappe in 2024 or 2025 instead of paying up to keep Mac Jones? Our Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry laid out both sides of an interesting debate on a new Patriots Talk Podcast.
Many experts are projecting the Patriots will target the wide receiver position with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here's a roundup of recent mock drafts, including from our own Phil Perry.
It goes without saying that the 2023 NFL season is a big one for Trey Lance.
Ohio State's Ryan Day was asked about the meeting in which RB TreVeyon Henderson said the two "got everything we needed to get off our chest.”
A.J. McCarron spent two years playing for Bill O'Brien in Houston, and his comments Sunday suggest Mac Jones will be put in a position to succeed in 2023.
Two more candidates have emerged for the Eagles defensive coordinator vacancy. By Reuben Frank
The Browns have elected to part ways with special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, the second change at a coordinator position this offseason.
Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley and Geno Smith are just some of the big names who might be tagged the next couple of weeks.
The NFL is now giving "random" drug tests to players who dare to be good at a different sport.
See the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks ahead of the 2023 football season. Take a look at their salaries and how much their contracts are worth.