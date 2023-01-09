Pelissero: Sean McVay to take time away to evaluate future with Rams
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero says Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay to take time away to evaluate future with Rams.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff. That was the second time this season that Walker was ejected for shoving someone from the opposing team who was not [more]
The Detroit Lions rubbed salt in the wound after preventing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from reaching the 2023 NFL playoffs.
The NFL's Week 18 saved its best drama for the final game of the weekend. The Detroit Lions — eliminated from playoff contention earlier Sunday when the Seahawks beat the Rams — pushed past their disappointment and played the role of a spoiler, rallying to beat Green Bay 20-16 on Sunday night. The win denied quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers a spot in the postseason.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans.
Green Bay Packers LB Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday Night Football for shoving a Detroit Lions medical staff member.
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Sports wagering is now legal in Ohio. If it wasn’t, Bernie Kosar would still have a relationship with the Browns. The team severed ties with Kosar after he acknowledged on social media that he placed a legal $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. [more]
Quay Walker was ejected from a game for the second time this season when he pushed a member of the Detroit Lions training staff.
Detroit Lions' Jamaal Williams broke Barry Sanders' TD record, and became team's first RB since Reggie Bush in 2013 to rush for over a grand.
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2023 NFL playoffs riding a 10-game winning streak after taking down the Arizona Cardinals.
They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay. “There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised [more]
The Detroit Lions didn't hold back after they completed a season sweep of the Green Bay Packers and kept them out of the postseason.
With Wisconsin native J.J. Watt playing his final game of his illustrious career Sunday, younger brothers Derek and T.J. did their part to honor big brother.
Packers rookie LB Quay Walker apologized for his actions against the Lions and took "full responsibility" for "another stupid decision" in a series of tweets Monday.
On "Undisputed with Skip & Shannon," Skip Bayless made the argument that the Bears should think about drafting a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
The future Hall of Fame QB's response when Jameson Williams asked for a jersey sure is interesting...
Have you ever seen this before in a football game at any level? Patrick Mahomes said this is called “Snow Globe.”
Two high-profile names have already come to light for the Browns.
The game dates and times are set and the opening lines have been released. Here are our predictions for all contests including Cowboys-Bucs. | From @KDDrummondNFL