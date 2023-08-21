Pelissero: Sean McVay is 'hopeful' Cooper Kupp returns to practice this week
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero says Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is "hopeful" wide receiver Cooper Kupp returns to practice this week.
The Rams are working their way up, but in a different way this time.
Coming off a two straight national championship wins at Georgia, rookie QB Stetson Bennett is settling into his role as an eager backup for the Rams.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski wraps up his Shuffle Up draft series with the wideouts!
From 'F*** them picks' to lots of draft picks, Los Angeles will look a lot different this season.
The Rams are now looking for another running back.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus looks to make sense out of some interesting ADP changes after Week 2 of exhibition play.
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
The 36-year-old star, after scoring 10 goals in just seven matches with Inter Miami, isn’t ready to rest just yet.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Monday's Ravens at Commanders game.
Thirty-two NFL teams, 32 fantasy football sleepers — Dalton Del Don makes the case for all of 'em.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Thursday's Steelers vs. Falcons game.
Charles McDonald and Anthony Sulla-Heffinger both simulated a full season in Madden NFL 24, dissected the findings and determined which outcome seems more likely.
Behold: every fantasy relevant player from every NFL team, all in one place!
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
Whether a conservatorship was ever appropriate is under newfound scrutiny now that Michael Oher has alleged that the Tuohys misled him into signing it as a rising high school senior.
The college football coaching carousel doesn't seem as fraught as normal, but all it takes is one domino for panic to set in.
Bill Belichick is like the rest of us.
Jennifer Eakins reveals 13 fantasy takeaways from Week 2 of the preseason, including several rookies getting a chance to shine.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Tiger Woods' new team golf league has signed its third team, TGL Atlanta.