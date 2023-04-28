Pelissero, Schrager reveal their favorite moment from round one
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, NFL Network's Peter Schrager reveal their favorite moment from round one.
Will Levis wasn't a first-round pick, but many teams in the second round should be interested.
Lamar Jackson had an epic Thursday, but he wasn't the only veteran QB with reason to smile. Matt Harmon examines Round 1's winners and losers.
Before they were selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, the players who heard their names called were high schoolers with a dream.
Thompson transferred to Nebraska ahead of the 2022 season.
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger break down all of the fallout from round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.
It's the first time in the 21st century that the first round hasn't included at least one player from outside a power conference.
Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, but a ton of good prospects are still available — including 10 players in our top 32 overall.
The betting odds on the second pick shifted in a major way right before the NFL draft.
Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab kick off their instant reaction to round one of the 2023 NFL Draft by discussing the Houston Texans' massive trade-up from 12th overall to third overall to select EDGE Will Anderson Jr. Charles gives the inside story behind how the trade went down, while Frank hates the trade and thinks they drastically overpaid. Next, the trio discuss the Indianapolis Colts selecting Florida QB Anthony Richardson fourth overall. Is Indy really the best place for Richardson given he will likely need time to develop? The group round out the draft by giving some of the most surprising picks of the night (looking at you, Detroit Lions) and some of the biggest winners before taking a look ahead at day two and some of the best prospects still left on the board.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald share their instant reactions to round one and who came out the biggest winners and losers in fantasy and reality.
Alabama was tied with Miami ahead of the 2023 NFL draft with first-round picks in 14 consecutive years.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we finally start getting some answers to one of the most intriguing drafts ever.
After a long and occasionally prickly contract negotiation, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are officially relying on each other to deliver the Super Bowl he promised on draft night in 2018. Believe that.
The Colts were thrilled to land their new QB of the future.
An elite prospect, Carter entered the draft surrounded by concern due to his alleged connection to a fatal car crash.
Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald grades each first-round pick from Thursday. How did your team fare?
Speculation that Stroud's stock was falling proved unfounded.
The Cardinals reportedly hired the former Eagles defensive coordinator after an illegal phone call.
Lamar Jackson's offseason included a lot of uncertainty.