Pelissero: Saints to sign DT Khalen Saunders to three-year deal worth up to $14.5M

The Bengals lost one running back as a free agent this week, but they’re holding onto another one. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Bengals will re-sign Trayveon Williams. The news comes a day after Samaje Perine agreed to a deal with the Broncos. Williams joined the Bengals as a 2019 sixth-round pick. He’s [more]
The Jets were able to re-sign defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd to a one-year deal in 2022, but he’ll be moving on in 2023. Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that Shepherd has agreed to a contract with the Saints. The terms of that deal are not known. Shepherd joined the Jets as a 2018 third-round pick [more]
Ezekiel Elliott, a two-time NFL rushing champion, would leave the Cowboys as the third-leading rusher in franchise history.
Soon after the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback, star receiver Davante Adams took to Instagram with a strange message.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...
The NFL's legal tampering period for teams to negotiate with free agents opens Monday. Here's what the Bills are doing.
Packers (for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made his decision. That much is clear. Currently appearing on Pat McAfee’s show, Rodgers said, “This isn’t a decision day. That’s already happened. We’re already days past this.” It’s unclear whether he’s going to eventually disclose his decision. Many believe that the decision is that he will accept a [more]
NFL free agency 2023 rumors and live updates on Detroit Lions, all 32 teams. Follow for breaking news and analysis on trades and free agents signings.
As the Broncos look to re-tool for their first year under head coach Sean Payton, one of their key receivers might be on the way out. Reports emerged earlier in the week that Denver had been discussing trading Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler. Now a new detail has emerged for what the club [more]
The Eagles gave cornerback Darius Slay permission to talk to other teams about a trade, but that won’t be the route he’s taking out of Philadelphia this offseason. Slay posted a message on Twitter saying he has “nothing but love” for Philadelphia and “let’s see where we heading next” on Wednesday morning. Shortly after that [more]
The Colts have pulled the plug on the Stephon Gilmore tenure a year early, sending the Pro Bowl cornerback to the Cowboys in a trade.
Montgomery ran for career-highs of 1,070 yards and 8 TDs in 2020 and has averaged 3.9 yards per carry on nearly 1,000 attempts for his career
Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has revealed why he chose to leave the Patriots in free agency and reunite with Josh McDaniels on the Raiders.
Quinn has to love the Cowboys adding Stephon Gilmore to his defense. On the other hand, Moore can't love what the Jets are reportedly looking to add themselves.
The FS1 analyst thinks the Stephon Gilmore trade takes the Dallas Cowboys defense to the next level.
In our latest NFL mock draft, the Eagles trade up to land a stud defensive tackle in the top 10. By Mike Mulhern
Baker Mayfield showed improvement with the Rams after struggling with the Panthers.
On Monday, word emerged that quarterback Aaron Rodgers had decided to play for the Jets. Evidence to support that conclusion came from information that he was working to recruit one or more Packers free agents to join the Jets. But now, nearly 24 hours later, nothing has happened. There’s currently chatter in league circles that [more]
Adam Schefter mentions the Chicago Bears "would make sense" for Orlando Brown Jr. while explaining the holdup in his free agency market.
Is there a lack of urgency in New England right now? Tom E. Curran reacts to Jakobi Meyers' free-agent departure and explains why Bill Belichick and the Patriots seem to be on their heels as free agency officially begins.