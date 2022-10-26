Pelissero: Russell Wilson 'was not happy' Broncos held him out of Week 7 game vs. Jets
HARROW, England (AP) Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson proclaimed himself ''ready to roll'' despite a lingering hamstring injury Wednesday ahead of Denver's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Wilson was a limited participant in practice at the Harrow School outside London and coach Nathaniel Hackett was noncommittal, but the veteran quarterback was optimistic. ''I feel great, ready to roll,'' Wilson said.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) By sitting Russell Wilson, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett demonstrated he's in charge of the team. The Broncos are 2-5 despite holding opponents to fewer than 16.4 points per game. In what may prove the best decision of his rocky rookie season in Denver, Hackett held out his $245 million quarterback against his wishes because of a strained hamstring.
PITTSBURGH (AP) Mike Tomlin had an out if he was looking for one a week ago. Kenny Pickett was in the concussion protocol. Mitch Trubisky had come off the bench and played well in an upset win against Tampa Bay.
The Eagles and Steelers will play on Sunday for quarterback Jalen Hurts‘ first start against Pittsburgh. Hurts has been playing very well for the still-undefeated Eagles, who are coming off their Week Seven bye. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had high praise for the young quarterback in his Tuesday press conference. “They’re unbelievably efficient in [more]
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson indicated today that he’ll be on the field in London for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Asked after today’s practice whether he could play a game right now without any limitations, Wilson answered, “Yeah. I feel great. I’m ready to rock.” Wilson’s comments echo those of Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett, who [more]
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided [more]
The Buccaneers hit a new low in the Tom Brady Era after Sunday's loss to the lowly Panthers, and former NFL coach Rex Ryan sees a clear issue with the 45-year-old QB and his team.
Bailey Zappe appears to have a very different philosophy than Mac Jones when it comes to executing Matt Patricia's plays in the Patriots' offense.
After seeing a viral video of a special needs teen on social media, Cowboys LB Micah Parsons reached out and made contact with the family to offer help.
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is being punished for throwing a football into the stands, but he’s keeping a good sense of humor about it. The NFL originally fined Cook $7,426 for throwing the ball into the stands. But according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFL will reduce that fine to $5,941 — [more]
