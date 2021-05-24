Pelissero: Rodgers may have skipped Packers OTAs even without 'standoff'

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero states that quarterback Rodgers may have skipped the Green Bay Packers OTAs even without the 'standoff'. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories

  • Teddy Bridgewater ignored rumors regarding other quarterbacks possibly being traded to Denver

    Not long after the Broncos traded for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, rumors emerged that the Broncos would possibly trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Those rumors have subsided but not died. Meeting with reporters on the first day of OTAs, Bridgewater was asked to explain how he handled those rumors. “Honestly man, I just keep my head [more]

  • Broncos expect Bradley Chubb to be ready by start of training camp

    Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb recently underwent surgery on his ankle injury that kept him out of the final two games of 2020. The procedure could not have gone better, coach Vic Fangio said Monday. The Broncos expect the Pro Bowler to return earlier than initially expected. “It was something that we thought would heal in [more]

  • ‘I won’t be that guy’: Why UFC’s Paul Felder realized it was time to retire

    A few different factors helped Paul Felder realize there was no reason to continue fighting.

  • NASCAR to use wet COTA takeaways for future rain races

    AUSTIN, Texas — NASCAR managed Mother Nature’s temper Sunday the best it could. As the Cup Series made its race debut at the Circuit of The Americas‘ 3.41-mile road course, it also took on its first true rain race in the modern era. Teams were equipped with proper wet-weather tires, but the circuit‘s 20 turns […]

  • Joe Ingles, TNT crew surprise Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson with Sixth Man of the Year award

    Jordan Clarkson is now the first Jazz player to ever win the Sixth Man of the Year award.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • Golf-Diet and brain training help middle-aged Mickelson to major history

    Phil Mickelson is not the first middle-aged person to change his diet and engage in brain training in a quest to feel and perform better, but he is the first to win a major golf championship after turning 50. While Mickelson's performance at the PGA Championship might not open the floodgates to a sudden glut of Senior Tour-eligible winners, it at least will provide further evidence to those creeping up in age that it is not too late to pad those career resumes with another major victory. "There's no reason why golf can't be the game for a lifetime if you take care of your body and do it the right way," the Californian said after beating Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes at Kiawah Island on Sunday.

  • GM Myers confident Warriors will re-sign Stephen Curry

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Warriors general manager Bob Myers has little doubt Golden State will sign newly crowned scoring champion Stephen Curry to a contract extension this offseason. ''I don't see any reason not to be optimistic,'' Myers said Monday, three days after his team's season ended in a play-in game against the Grizzlies. In December, Curry said discussions were underway and that he is ''fully committed.'' The two-time NBA MVP signed a $201 million, five-year contract in July 2017 that initially was the richest ever, until James Harden topped it with a $228 million extension from the Rockets.

  • Report: Deshaun Watson still wants out of Houston, won't attend Texans' OTAs

    According to Tom Pelissero, Watson hasn't changed his mind about wanting to play for a team that's not the Texans.

  • Chris Paul dismisses Frank Vogel calling his play dirty: 'We're just playing basketball'

    “I don’t know anything about that. I have absolutely nothing to say about that. We’re just playing basketball and competing,” Paul told Yahoo Sports.

  • Phil Mickelson backed to break record as oldest Ryder Cup pick by Sir Nick Faldo

    Sir Nick Faldo welcomed Phil Mickelson into the “Six Major Club” - which before Sunday was only populated by him and Lee Trevino - and declared that the left-hander should be given the chance to break another “oldest ever” record at September’s Ryder Cup. Mickelson moved up 36 places in the US standings courtesy of winning the USPGA Championship on Sunday, but currently lying 16th is still likely to need one of Steve Stricker’s six wildcards. Stricker was non committal at the Ocean Course when asked about Mickelson’s candidature - albeit before the 50-year-old won to break Julius Boros’ record as the oldest major winner. But Faldo believes the home captain should and will select the evergreen left-hander. “I'm very happy and impressed to welcome Phil into the ‘Six Major Club’ with Lee - we could do with some company after, what 25 years together, apart from when Tiger (Woods) popped in for a brief spell.” Faldo told Telegraph Sport. “And I'm pretty sure Mr Stricker will be more than considering Phil for the Ryder Cup now. Whistling Straits is another Pete Dye ‘linksy’ test and it’s only right because back in the old days the [US] PGA winner was an automatic place in the US team, wasn't it?” The PGA of America dropped that regulation in 1991 - ironically the year that the match took place at the Ocean Course - with John Daly the first Wanamaker Trophy winner to miss out.

  • Gutsy Jordan Spieth shows his class to climb USPGA leaderboard - but Rory McIlroy struggles again

    Jordan Spieth served notice in the third round of the US PGA Championship here on Saturday that he is not about to give up on achieving his career grand slam dream without a fight. In contrast, however, Rory McIlroy’s mission to relaunch his major odyssey faded with barely a whimper. Spieth began the day nine off the overnight lead shared by fellow American Phil Mickelson and South African Louis Oosthuizen. It appeared a forlorn pursuit for the 27-year-old as he tried to chase down the Wanamaker Trophy to become just the sixth player in history to complete male golf’s full set, joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tiger Woods in the pantheon. But Spieth is one of the gutsiest pros out there and on the back of his recent resurgence - which featured him winning his first tournament in four years last month before finishing third at The Masters - he tore into The Ocean Course. Granted, with the conditions much calmer, this was the easiest Pete Dye’s creation had played all week, but still danger lurks. Spieth's 68 only contained one bogey - on the 17th - and on level par, his admirers can still fantasise, even if it is far-fetched. There was a 13-footer for par on the 1st and although he missed a nine-footer for birdie on the par-five 2nd, a 30-footer on the par-four 3rd handed him his first birdie. On the par-three 5th he chipped in and the momentum was his. Except, he lipped out on the 6th, missed a four-footer for a four on the par-five 7th and when a 15-footer on the 8th somehow stayed above ground, it seemed to be a case of what-could-have-been. Maybe it still was, despite another chip in on the 10th and an eight-footer for birdie on the 11th. Spieth required everything to drop. There were two fine par saves on the 14th and 15th - the first courtesy of an exquisite chip to 18 inches from the rough and the second with a courageous 16-footer - and there was a 15-footer on the par-five 16th. At that stage Spieth was only four off the pace, with the leaders going off. The Ocean Course was on the brink of witnessing its first bogey-free round of the 103rd US PGA. Until the 17th struck, that is. The treacherous par-three with water down the right, inevitably forces the golfer to look left and so Spieth pulled it. This time could not convert the 18-footer for par, but after the par up the 18th that club still deserved pride of place in Spieth’s bag after wildly misbehaving in the first two rounds. There were only 23 putts on his scorecard. By now, McIlroy looked resigned to be bunched among the also-rans. His very first shot of the round was clipped into the water and although he pulled that one back with a birdie on the 9th to go out in level-par 36, the inward half was appalling. It began with another wayward tee-shot to the right, requiring a penalty drop from “the native area” - and on the par-five 11th, he laboured up the left side, making another bogey.

  • Brooks Koepka wasn't happy with the mob of fans surrounding Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship

    “Yeah, it’s cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun.”

  • 'Always sleeping' Shaq roasts Charles Barkley for napping during 76ers-Wizards

    Shaq, caught quite a few times sleeping backstage this season, decided to pass along the call-outs.

  • Cameron Tringale's meltdown highlights PGA Championship's brutal finishing stretch

    Cameron Tringale melted down in the second round of the PGA Championship.

  • NBA roundup: Grizzlies stun top-seeded Jazz to open series

    Dillon Brooks scored 31 points and Ja Morant added 26 to lead the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies to a huge 112-109 road upset win over the No. 1 Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Sunday night in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The young Grizzlies fell behind by 14 points in the first half, rallied to jump ahead by 17 points early in the fourth quarter and then held on to win on the top-seeded team's home court just two days after earning a spot in the playoffs. While Utah rested, the Grizzlies had to beat San Antonio and Golden State in the NBA's new play-in tournament to qualify.

  • Djokovic can't hit US Open line judge -- there won't be any

    Novak Djokovic does not need to worry about accidentally hitting a U.S. Open line judge with a tennis ball between points this year because there won't be any line judges — chair umpires will be the only on-court officials at that Grand Slam tournament’s matches. The U.S. Tennis Association and the sport's two leading professional tours, the ATP and WTA, announced Monday that Hawk-Eye Live electronic line-calling will be used for all competition courts at the U.S. Open in 2021 and at seven of the nine US Open Series events preceding it. A year ago, the USTA relied on the automatic system and dispensed with line judges at the U.S. Open except for matches at the two main courts in Flushing Meadows, Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium.

  • Charles Barkley: NBA 'ain't got the balls' to suspend LeBron James for attending tequila event

    "Ain't no f***ing way LeBron James is going to be sitting out."

  • Stephen Curry's 39 points not enough as Grizzlies eliminate Warriors in NBA play-in tournament

    The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.

  • Erin Blanchfield set for debut at UFC 266 vs. Sarah Alpar

    A flyweight fight is the latest addition to UFC 266.