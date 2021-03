Reuters

North Korea fired two short-range missiles at the weekend, U.S. and South Korean officials said, but Washington played down the first such tests under President Joe Biden and said it was still open to dialogue with Pyongyang. The North Korean tests involved weapons systems at the low end of the spectrum that were not covered by U.N. Security Council testing bans, two senior officials of the Biden administration told a briefing call on Tuesday. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said two cruise missiles were fired off North Korea's west coast town of Onchon on Sunday morning.