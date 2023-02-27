Pelissero reveals before and after photos of Zay Flowers' recent body transformation
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reveals before and after photos of wide receiver Zay Flowers' recent body transformation.
An Eagles player tried to get in the head of the Chiefs at the pregame Super Bowl coin-toss, but Chris Jones shut him down.
Jordan Poyer has been here before, but his resume wasn’t nearly as accomplished as it is now. Thus, his market wasn’t as active as it’s expected to be next month. Poyer signed a four-year, $13 million deal with the Bills on the first day of free agency in 2017. After a contract extension, six seasons, [more]
The Chicago Bears may give up No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft as many teams have expressed interest in trading up for the coveted first selection.
Here's the latest look at who some experts think the Eagles will pick in our mock draft roundup 2.0. By Dave Zangaro
On Friday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith claimed after speaking with someone from Lamar Jackson’s camp that the Ravens quarterback never asked for a fully-guaranteed deal. The surprising claim contradicted months of conventional wisdom that Lamar wants the same thing that Deshaun Watson got from the Browns. The sudden notion that Lamar Jackson doesn’t want a [more]
Should the Bears stick with Justin Fields or draft Bryce Young? NFL Media draft expert Daniel Jeremiah thinks the answer is simple.
The predraft process really gets rolling with this week’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and, as always, the quarterback position is going to get a lot of attention as teams continue to make their plans for April. Any assessment of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s throwing in drills is going to have to wait a little while, [more]
Sage Rosenfels explains why the 49ers drafting Brock Purdy was like "serendipity" for both sides.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein recap the biggest news of the week from around the NFL, including the latest in a string of bad press around Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson and the Los Angeles Rams releasing LB Bobby Wagner and reportedly looking to trade CB Jalen Ramsey. Later, the duo look at the quarterback selections Charles made in his latest 2023 NFL mock draft and what each fit would look like.
The Eagles kept Trey Sermon on their active roster all year, but only played him in two games. Here's a theory as to why in Roobs 10 Random Eagles Offseason Observations.
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones is thinking long term with quarterback Dak Prescott. Jones said he wants the Cowboys to be thinking not just about winning with Prescott in 2023, but also about giving him a long-term contract extension that would keep him in Dallas for years to come. “We’ve got to have a [more]
There is almost a zero percent chance the Bears draft three players from the same school with successive picks, but whatever we're having fun with this mock draft.
Former Alabama quarterback will not throw or run during this week's NFL Combine, NFL Network reported Monday.
Why new Alabama football OC Tommy Rees is an 'old man trapped in a young man's body,' according to the Vanderbilt coach who spent four years with him
Eric Froton ranks the 2023 NFL Draft Class Running Backs and offers in depth analysis of the second tier of RBs after Bijan Robinson. (Aaron E. Martinez / American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Commanders defensive back Bobby McCain is on the way out in Washington. McCain is being cut, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The move saves the Commanders the $4.42 million they would have paid him this year in salary, roster bonus and workout bonus, none of which was guaranteed. The 29-year-old McCain spent the last [more]
Which NFC East team had the most selections?
Nolan Baudo brings his coaching aspirations and connection with Carnell Tate to Ohio State's 2023 class as a preferred walk-on.
Bryce Young will reportedly wait for Alabama's pro day to throw in front of NFL evaluators.
The NFL held an awards ceremony in downtown Kansas City, and three Chiefs received recognition.