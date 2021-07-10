Pelissero reveals his championship-caliber bottle-popping technique
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reveals his championship-caliber bottle-popping technique. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Bleacher Report has named Saquon Barkley the New York Giants' worst NFL draft mistake of the past five years.
“You can’t insult Bill Belichick worse than what N’Keal Harry did."
#Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill raced #Packers RB Aaron Jones and issued a challenge to #Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf.
The reason Sha’Carri Richardson won’t run the 100 meters in Tokyo is only partially about marijuana. Richardson’s 30-day suspension, which she accepted after failing a drug test at U.S. Team Trials, doesn’t actually prevent her from participating in the Olympics. Instead, it disqualified her Trials performance, and Team USA’s selection standards say its three 100m […]
Clark was allegedly pulled over with an Uzi last month.
Former Oklahoma quarterback Austin Kendall will transfer again, this time out of the Big 12.
A spectator brazenly walked on to a teebox and took a club from Rory McIlroy’s bag in a bizarre and troubling start to the second round of the Scottish Open. As McIlroy and Jon Rahm, the world No 1, looked on in befuddlement, the man took a few swings before officials eventually arrived to lead him away. Police later revealed a 35-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and that the “investigations were ongoing”. Inevitably, there were questions asked about the security at this $7
NBA star Ben Simmons just scored a brand-new farmhouse in Hidden Hills for $17.5 million.
Teams make trades of surplus players all the time during training camp. Which players could have the potential of being traded by the Packers this summer?
Ohio State landed another big-time prospect for the 2022 class Friday!
Matt Cassel joins Early Edition to discuss Stephon Gilmore's very public contract dispute and reveals how he thinks Bill Belichick is reacting to the situation.
What did Jalen Hurts do to deserve this?!
A breakdown of where the Packers got better or worse within the various offensive position groups this offseason.
Rachel Nichols hosted her long-running afternoon TV show, "The Jump," Monday afternoon, and began with a brief apology: "I . . . don't want to let this moment pass without saying . . . how deeply, deeply sorry I am for disappointing those I hurt, particularly Maria Taylor," she said. It was a day after the New York Times published leaked audio from a private conversation Nichols had a year before, in which she suggested that Taylor, her colleague, would replace Nichols as host of the network's N
The San Francisco 49ers have six veterans on their roster who could break out in 2021.
Joe Pepitone claims the Yankees only loaned the bat to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Mike Hill has opened up about his past at ESPN. In a recent television appearance, he shared that the culture was “different” there, and detailed a story in which he was told he was “too ghetto” to get a promotion. As theGrio previously reported, ESPN has been in the headlines lately after the intense controversy surrounding sports journalist Maria Taylor.
After the Cowboys declined to pick up their option on Leighton Vander Esch‘s contract for the 2022 season and drafted Micah Parsons in the first round, Vander Esch said he was not any more motivated than usual while getting ready for a contract year in Dallas. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was hired this year, so [more]
Charles Barkley has seen a lot of great athletes up close, but Tom Brady's commitment to the grind was still impressive.
Sean McDonough said Jon Gruden wasn't into telling stories during the broadcast.