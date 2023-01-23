Pelissero: Ravens to interview ex-Dolphins OC Chad O'Shea for vacant OC position
Peter King unpacks why the Bengals aren’t a cute upstart story anymore, after defeating the Bills in the Divisional Round.
Another one: the Arizona Cardinals have scheduled an interview with ex-Saints head coach Sean Payton
After the blowout loss to Bengals, Bills WR Stefon Diggs reportedly exited Highmark Stadium early and didn’t speak to reporters postgame.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor sarcastically apologized to the NFL for ruining its plans after the Bengals beat the Bills to advance to the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. After the regular-season Bengals-Bills game was canceled, the NFL had planned a coin toss to determine home-field advantage if the Bengals finished a half-game ahead of the [more]
Early bettors have taken a clear side in each conference championship game.
Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a high-ankle sprain on his right foot that could affect his ability to play in the AFC championship game.
Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy last squared off in college and accounted for 11 TDs. They'll meet again in Eagles vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Tony Romo did not have a good day broadcasting the Bills-Bengals game and Twitter let him know about it
Was this Elliott's last play in a Cowboys uniform? If so, it's one to forget.
Barring something unforeseen, Brock Purdy reportedly will be the 49ers' starting quarterback when the 2023 season opens.
The final play of the Cowboys season began with running back Ezekiel Elliott playing center and it ended with a short pass to KaVontae Turpin. Elliott lined up at center to snap to quarterback Dak Prescott with the rest of the offense spread out across the line of scrimmage for what appeared to be an [more]
Joe Burrow slipped into an incredible pair of Seinfeld sweatpants.
Dak Prescott had a horrible outing against the 49ers in the NFC divisional round, and for some reason the Cowboys' social media decided to crush him for it. By Adam Hermann
A recent report shed some light on what it might cost teams to trade for 49ers QB Trey Lance if he becomes available.
The Bears won't be a suitor for Aaron Rodgers, but the Packers trading the star quarterback could have a ripple effect that impacts a key part of the Bears' offseason.
The Cowboys' loss to the 49ers proved to be costly for one famous Texas gambler.
The Cowboys QB ends a promising drive with his second pick of the game
Diggs and Allen both struggled en route to an early playoff exit.
The Cowboys left with a bitter taste in their mouths after fumbling a "winnable game" in the NFC divisional-round loss to the 49ers.