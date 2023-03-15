Pelissero: What Ravens' right-of-first-refusal tender for Huntley means
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: What Baltimore Ravens' right-of-first-refusal tender for quarterback Tyler Huntley means.
The Rams did not tender restricted free agent Bryce Perkins, making him a free agent. The Rams, though, are interested in bringing back Perkins at a lower price, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. The tender would have cost the team $2.6 million. Perkins made his first career start last season and completed 13 of [more]
The Eagles lost Javon Hargrave, but they have managed to keep Fletcher Cox. The defensive lineman turned down more lucrative offers, giving the Eagles a “hometown discount,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Cox agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract. Cox ranks 28th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents. Cox, 32, entered the NFL [more]
How is anyone supposed to block the 49ers this upcoming season? Teams have to gameplan on how to keep Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead at bay, but now the 49ers have added Javon Hargrave into the mix.
Elliott finished his Cowboys career third in all-time rushing yards.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...
The NFL's legal tampering period for teams to negotiate with free agents opens Monday. Here's what the Bills are doing.
Aaron Rodgers is set to make his first public comments of the week on Wednesday afternoon and there was a report about where things stand in trade discussions between the Jets and Packers before the quarterback’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that talks between the two sides are [more]
NFL free agency 2023 rumors and live updates on Detroit Lions, all 32 teams. Follow for breaking news and analysis on trades and free agents signings.
As the Broncos look to re-tool for their first year under head coach Sean Payton, one of their key receivers might be on the way out. Reports emerged earlier in the week that Denver had been discussing trading Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler. Now a new detail has emerged for what the club [more]
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
JuJu Smith-Schuster is heading to New England. The Patriots have agreed to sign Smith-Schuster, according to multiple reports. Smith-Schuster will reportedly get $33 million over three years, in the same $11 million per year range that free agent receivers Jakobi Meyers and Alan Lazard agreed to this week. (The precise structure of the contracts is [more]
Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has revealed why he chose to leave the Patriots in free agency and reunite with Josh McDaniels on the Raiders.
In our latest NFL mock draft, the Eagles trade up to land a stud defensive tackle in the top 10. By Mike Mulhern
The Eagles gave cornerback Darius Slay permission to talk to other teams about a trade, but that won’t be the route he’s taking out of Philadelphia this offseason. Slay posted a message on Twitter saying he has “nothing but love” for Philadelphia and “let’s see where we heading next” on Wednesday morning. Shortly after that [more]
Quinn has to love the Cowboys adding Stephon Gilmore to his defense. On the other hand, Moore can't love what the Jets are reportedly looking to add themselves.
Packers (for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made his decision. That much is clear. Currently appearing on Pat McAfee’s show, Rodgers said, “This isn’t a decision day. That’s already happened. We’re already days past this.” It’s unclear whether he’s going to eventually disclose his decision. Many believe that the decision is that he will accept a [more]
The FS1 analyst thinks the Stephon Gilmore trade takes the Dallas Cowboys defense to the next level.
The Chiefs suddenly need to get to work on rebuilding their wide receiver corps.
In a surprising development, the Bills are bringing back Jordan Poyer on a two-year deal. They are also signing wide receiver Deonte Harty.
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.