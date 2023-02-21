Pelissero: Ravens expected to place franchise tag on Lamar Jackson
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: Baltimore Ravens expected to place the franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson.
New Colts head coach Shane Steichen has decided on his first offensive coordinator. Indianapolis is hiring Jim Bob Cooter for the role, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Cooter spent the 2022 season as the Jaguars’ passing game coordinator. But he also served as a consultant for the 2021 Eagles, which is his previous tie to [more]
Northwestern is on the cusp of making just its second NCAA tournament ever and, in the process, may have saved Chris Collins’ job.
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon passed on scoring a touchdown late in the Super Bowl, in order to help his team keep the ball away from the Eagles, and to cement the win. McKinnon recently explained that they practice this scenario every week, and that’s how coach Andy Reid coaches the players. But it was [more]
Bears GM Ryan Poles traded several times in our first full seven-round mock draft.
The XFL employs a more exciting alternative to the onside kick, and it contributed to a thrilling finish in today’s XFL game. The San Antonio Brahmas led the St. Louis BattleHawks 15-3 with just 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter, but St. Louis scored a touchdown and a three-point conversion from the 10-yard line to [more]
A.J. McCarron spent two years playing for Bill O'Brien in Houston, and his comments Sunday suggest Mac Jones will be put in a position to succeed in 2023.
The biggest name in XFL 3.0 belongs to receiver Josh Gordon, who once upon a time generated more receiving yards in a single NFL season than Hall of Famers Randy Moss and Terrell Owens ever did. Gordon plays for the Seattle Sea Dragons. On Sunday night, he caught six passes for 74 yards and a [more]
Philadelphia 76ers two-way guard Mac McClung won the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest and is receiving plaudits for his performance in the event.
During Super Bowl week in Arizona, Commanders coach Ron Rivera was candid about the team’s plan for quarterback in 2023. Rivera said on PFT Live (video attached) that Sam Howell enters the offseason program as QB1, that they won’t pursue a veteran starter, and that they will try to add a veteran backup. That was said [more]
Max Homa couldn't hide his emotions following his runner-up finish to Jon Rahm on Sunday at the Genesis Invitational.
The 49ers were a popular pick to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVIII by ESPN analysts.
After Brock Purdy suffered a devastating injury during the NFC Championship Game, some pointed the finger at 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan for calling the play that got his rookie quarterback hurt.
Dutch runner Femke Bol set a new world record in the women's indoor 400m on Sunday with a time of 49.26sec which broke the old mark set 41 years ago.Bol had dipped under 50 seconds for the first time indoors with 49.96 in Metz last weekend but on Sunday she took 0.7sec off that mark.
Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro bring back Stay or Go in 2023, trying to figure out the futures of every Eagles player on the roster - beginning at CB.
49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw still has much to prove entering his fourth NFL season.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won Daytona 500 for the first time Sunday, surviving a series of late-race accidents in the season-opening race.
Vic Fangio is a defensive legend in the NFL. Here's how he did in his first Dolphins press conference.
Nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook reportedly plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers. Here's what NBA Twitter had to say about the move.
Peter Schrager revealed the one team he believes is capable of dethroning the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC next season.