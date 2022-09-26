Pelissero: Rashawn Slater expected to miss rest of season with ruptured biceps injury
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater expected to miss the rest of the season with ruptured biceps injury.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater expected to miss the rest of the season with ruptured biceps injury.
Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their PFF grades were following their Week 3 win vs. Texans.
Reports after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens indicated Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain on the team’s final offensive play and Monday’s tests reportedly back up that diagnosis. NFL Media reports that tests show Jones suffered a “pretty severe” high-ankle sprain and that he is soliciting other opinions from doctors before establishing a [more]
Joey Bosa will not return today. The Chargers ruled out the edge rusher with a groin injury. Bosa stayed down on the field after Trevor Lawrence‘s 17-yard pass to Jamal Agnew with 2:40 remaining in the first quarter. Bosa went into the blue medical tent before limping to the locker room. The Chargers have missed [more]
Patrick Daugherty breaks down all of Week 3's biggest storylines, including Trevor Lawrence's continued hot start. (Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports)
The Bills have another injury in their secondary. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, rookie cornerback Christian Benford suffered a fractured hand during Buffalo’s loss to Miami on Sunday. A sixth-round pick out of Villanova, Benford had started Buffalo’s first three games. He was on the field for 58 percent of the snaps in the [more]
Rashawn Slater is expected to be done for the season after rupturing his left biceps tendon during the Chargers' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Miami coach Erik Spoelstra's chair remained vacant at Heat media day on Monday, for the best possible reason. The exception: PJ Tucker, who signed a three-year deal with Philadelphia. Finding Tucker's replacement at starting power forward is the primary task for the Heat before opening night.
USC's struggles against Oregon State opened the door for a new team to take over the top spot in our Pac-12 Power Rankings after Week 4.
Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went ballistic in the coaches' box at the end of the Dolphins game. Isaiah McKenzie was the reason why.
For much of Sunday, the Detroit Lions looked to be on their way to their first road victory of the Dan Campbell era.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made a massive mistake in the closing seconds against Green Bay.
The NFL is a hot mess. Josh Schrock delivers the latest edition of his "is anyone good" Power Rankings.
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was clearly upset with assistant coach Aaron Whitecotton during Sundays game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
After the Buccaneers failed to score on a two-point conversion at the end of Sunday’s 14-12 loss to the Packers, Aaron Rodgers said he spotted something on the Jumbotron that he passed along to Green Bay coaches before the play. Rodgers didn’t divulge what he saw beyond that it was something “they probably shouldn’t show.” [more]
Washington’s offense was overwhelmed by Philadelphia’s defense on Sunday, with the Eagles picking up nine sacks on Carson Wentz. After the 24-8 loss, Wentz took accountability for his part in getting sacked so many times. “Any time there’s a number like that, that is not the O-line. That is not on the O-line. I got [more]
The evolution of the Patriots' offense has been frustrating to start this season. To make it all worse, quarterback Mac Jones is hurt again.
Nobody -- not the referees, Matt Ryan or Chris Jones -- is saying what Jones said to draw the penalty, but it's a rare unsportsmanlike conduct.
There are two winless teams left in the NFL this season. One of them is the Texans, which probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise given the low expectations they carried into the year. The Raiders being 0-3 is a bit more unexpected, but that’s where they find themselves after a late rally fell [more]
Its blatantly obvious that the 49ers 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night was an undesirable display of football.
Spicy stuff from a guy who just posted a 32.9 QBR and has thrown a grand total of two touchdown passes in three games.