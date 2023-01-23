Pelissero, Rapoport forecast Mike McCarthy's future with Cowboys following loss to 49ers
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport forecast head coach Mike McCarthy's future with the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport forecast head coach Mike McCarthy's future with the Dallas Cowboys.
Mike McCarthy apologized to a cameraman for a postgame incident
The Chargers are meeting with a coach from their co-tenants at SoFi Stadium on Monday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chargers are interviewing Rams quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Zac Robinson for their offensive coordinator vacancy. The Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day after losing to [more]
Four retired New York Giants players will serve as coaches or coaching interns for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl game on January 28.
Browns have three players earning a repeat nomination.
Another one: the Arizona Cardinals have scheduled an interview with ex-Saints head coach Sean Payton
Add the Cardinals to the list of potential suitors for Sean Payton. Payton will interview with the Cardinals on Thursday, according to multiple reports. A Super Bowl-winning coach with the Saints who took the last year off, Payton is considered the highest-profile candidate in this year’s coaching carousel. Payton is also a candidate for the [more]
Jerry Rosburg pitched a plan for running the team as the full-time head coach, and Broncos ownership will consider it, according to ESPN.
Payton has interviewed with four of the five teams with head coach openings.
The Collective Bargaining Agreement allows it. Within the NFL, it’s frowned upon. It could be time for the Bengals to turn that frown upside down. Quarterback Joe Burrow deserves to be the highest-paid player in football. He won’t push for that, however. It’s not his way, not his style. He won’t want to tie the [more]
There's been debate about whether the Bears would go Jalen Carter or Will Anderson in the 2023 NFL draft. But one insider says it's clear.
The NHL trade deadline is just over a month away, but talks involving some of the bigger names on the market are already heating up.
Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a high-ankle sprain on his right foot that could affect his ability to play in the AFC championship game.
After the 49ers' thrilling win over the Cowboys to advance to the NFC title game, Deebo Samuel had to let Instagram know that he kept receipts.
Was this Elliott's last play in a Cowboys uniform? If so, it's one to forget.
Joe Burrow slipped into an incredible pair of Seinfeld sweatpants.
Barring something unforeseen, Brock Purdy reportedly will be the 49ers' starting quarterback when the 2023 season opens.
The final play of the Cowboys season began with running back Ezekiel Elliott playing center and it ended with a short pass to KaVontae Turpin. Elliott lined up at center to snap to quarterback Dak Prescott with the rest of the offense spread out across the line of scrimmage for what appeared to be an [more]
Dak Prescott had a horrible outing against the 49ers in the NFC divisional round, and for some reason the Cowboys' social media decided to crush him for it. By Adam Hermann
A recent report shed some light on what it might cost teams to trade for 49ers QB Trey Lance if he becomes available.
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since it still applies: “The reporting [more]