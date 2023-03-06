Pelissero: Rams give WR Allen Robinson permission to seek trade
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports the Los Angeles Rams give wide receiver Allen Robinson permission to seek a trade.
As Super Bowl LVII approached, it became clear that Eagles cornerback Darius Slay continued to be motivated by the perception that former Lions coach Matt Patricia disrespected Slay when he was in Detroit. Slay’s motivation may continue in 2023. With Patricia reportedly in play to join the defensive coaching staff in Philadelphia, Slay and Patricia [more]
After the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, here's a look at which prospects improved their draft stock and which prospects are falling.
With the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in the books, Bears insider Josh Schrock delivers his latest seven-round Bears mock draft with a complete view of Round 1.
As the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine winds down, here are four prospects the Tennessee Titans should take long looks at before April's NFL Draft.
Seattle Sea Dragons wide receiver Josh Gordon is easily the most talented receiver in the XFL, and he made perhaps the greatest play of this XFL season on Saturday night. Gordon caught a 65-yard touchdown pass with 59 seconds left to give Seattle a 30-26 win over the Vegas Vipers. Seattle faced fourth-and-2 on the [more]
The Saquon Barkley free agency situation is wrapped up in Daniel Jones' contract negotiations with the Giants.
Mac Jones' former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Raiders might try to acquire the Patriots signal-caller this offseason, according to ESPN.
Anthony Richardson is turning heads at the NFL combine.
Raiders players weren’t thrilled with head coach Josh McDaniels in his first season in Las Vegas. The NFL Players Association’s report card for the Raiders makes clear that the players thought McDaniels didn’t listen to them and kept them in the facility too long. “At this workplace, the lowest graded category was the coaching staff,” [more]
Leslie Frazier’s sudden departure from the Bills was one of the league’s biggest stories to begin the Combine last week. The defensive coordinator electing to take the 2023 season off from coaching surprised one of Buffalo’s key players, too. “I didn’t see it coming,” edge rusher Von Miller said last week, via Alaina Getzenberg of [more]
Heres a tracker of the fastest 40-yard dash times at the 2023 NFL combine, plus a look at previous records from the drill.
Do you favor the more NFL-ready prospect, Young, who’s proven himself against the best competition in the country, but who stands only 5-10? Or do you go with Richardson, who seemingly has the higher upside but needs time to get there?
Texas Tech is 16-15 in 2022-23.
Could Mason Rudolph be the veteran backup the 49ers are searching for?
The Vikings are moving on from one of their key defensive players. Minnesota has released linebacker Eric Kendricks, the team announced on Monday morning. “As a Pro Bowler and team captain, a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and a leader of the Vikings social justice efforts, Eric leaves a powerful, permanent legacy within [more]
Adam Schefter constructed a loose framework for how a hypothetical trade between the Bears and Colts would result.
The future of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to be a beautiful mystery. Then again, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Some would regard the whole thing as a hot mess. Adding a little heat to the happenings is the question of whether the Raiders are a realistic destination for Rodgers. Vic Tafur [more]
Will the Chiefs bring in competition for Shane Buechele? Here’s what GM Brett Veach said.
The Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson do not appear to be on track for a last-minute agreement on a long-term deal. Tuesday is the deadline for teams to use the franchise tag and that appears to be the direction things are headed in Baltimore. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Ravens General Manager Eric [more]
Veteran Patriots assistant Matt Patricia, who served as offensive coordinator last year without the title, could be headed to an unfamiliar team, but with a more familiar role. Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports that Patricia has a shot to land on the Eagles’ coaching staff. He would be, per the report, “presumably” the [more]