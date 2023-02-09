Pelissero: Raiders QB Derek Carr had dinner with Saints officials on Wednesday
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero says Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had dinner with New Orleans Saints officials on Wednesday.
Bichette and the Blue Jays reportedly agreed on an extension that benefits both player and team. Here's what it could mean for future negotiations.
It’s apparently going to take a little while longer for the proverbial white smoke to emerge from the Cardinals’ facility. Arizona does not plan to hire a head coach until after Super Bowl LVII, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. The Cardinals were apparently down to three finalists in Brian Flores, Mike Kafka, and Lou [more]
NFL Network has decided to remove the Hall of Famer from its Super Bowl pregame shows.
What does Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski think of the comparisons between him and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce? Here's what he told our Phil Perry on the Next Pats Podcast.
49ers stars Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey have wildly differing opinions on who they want to win Super Bowl LVII.
Terry Bradshaw shed some light on Sean Payton's NFL coaching choice and Cardinals fans might find his comment about Kyler Murray interesting.
Almost two weeks after the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss, Christian McCaffrey revealed just how close he was to being the quarterback against the Eagles.
Breaking down the matchups, key players and the winner of the 2023 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
One of the strangest stories of the week came from Minnesota, by way of Arizona. Brian Flores opted to become the new defensive coordinator of the Vikings while still in the running to become the head coach of the Cardinals. Some have wondered whether Flores had learned that he wouldn’t get the Cardinals job. Some [more]
The Eagles are favored to win Super Bowl 57 for a lot of reasons. Here are five that are keeping Chiefs fans up at night.
The Golden State Warriors are trading recent No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a three-team deal that will net them five second-round picks from the Atlanta Hawks, per multiple reports.
Jimmy Garoppolo's relationship with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch reportedly went south in the days or weeks leading up to the 49ers' loss to the Eagles.
People love their conspiracy theories.
After not re-signing Gary Payton II in free agency, the Warriors re-acquired him in a trade with the Blazers, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport outlined why Brock Purdy undergoing surgery to repair his torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) on Feb. 22 is the right decision for his future.
One person who wasn't surprised entirely by the CMC blockbuster was NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, though what the 49ers got in return for the price it paid did amaze him.
The NFL offseason is well underway. Let’s open up the mailbag and address your concerns on the state of the Giants.
Win or lose against the Eagles, attention will shift quickly to free agency after Sunday’s Super Bowl.
Brady’s announcement that he wouldn’t start in 2023 eased the immediate dread for Olsen that the Super Bowl would be his last as the lead analyst.
Wall reached a contract buyout agreement with the Houston Rockets on June 28