Pelissero: Raiders to hire ex-Chargers GM Tom Telesco for same position in LV 'NFL Total Access'
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: Las Vegas Raiders to hire ex-Los Angeles Chargers GM Tom Telesco for same position in LV.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: Las Vegas Raiders to hire ex-Los Angeles Chargers GM Tom Telesco for same position in LV.
Tom Telesco, who spent the last 11 seasons with the Chargers, will stay in the AFC West.
There are six teams vying for the last AFC wild-card spot.
Antonio Pierce is 4-3 leading the Raiders after he was promoted into the interim role.
Up against the Raiders' thriving defense, the Chiefs gave some gifts they couldn't afford.
This will be Vinovich's third time as lead referee for the Super Bowl.
Kevin Porter Jr. hasn’t played since he was arrested in September after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in New York City.
The McDonald's All-American boys roster has been revealed for the 2024 high school class.
Legacies will be on the line for the rest of the NFL playoffs.
Terry Rozier might be the best player you have not seen or heard from this season.
At its peak, the Kansas City-Buffalo game reached more than 56 million viewers.
TE Zach Ertz will begin on the practice squad with the hope of being elevated.
Dalton Del Don breaks down seven players he's excited to draft next fantasy football season.
Bass has worked with the local cat rescue and adoption group in the past.
In today's edition: A rare scoring night in the NBA, Patrick Mahomes' playoff dominance, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, and more.
Maignan and his teammates briefly left the field during before returning.
Morgan replaces the fired Scott Fitterer after previously working as his assistant.
Goff grew up in the Bay Area, where he and the Lions will face the 49ers on Sunday for a shot at the NFC title. It doesn't get much more dramatic.
They still have a ways to go to catch some of the titans from the previous generation in terms of longevity, but this could be the newest QB duel that runs the AFC.
Dave Heeke hired a new football coach just last week after Jedd Fisch opted to leave for the open Washington Job.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Los Angeles Times Lakers beat writer Dan Woike to discuss the weird season the team has had so far, talk about the different options they have on the trade market, and wonder if the Clippers could be gaining turf in L.A.