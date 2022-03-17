Pelissero: Raiders acquiring Davante Adams from Packers, expected to agree to five-year, $141.25M deal

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the Las Vegas Raiders are acquiring wide receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers and are expected to agree to a five-year, $141.25 million contract. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

