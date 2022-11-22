Pelissero: 'There was some pushback on the report' that Fields has dislocated shoulder

Chicago Tribune

Coach Matt Eberflus and Chicago Bears players spoke with reporters Monday at Halas Hall after Sunday’s 27-24 road loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Here are four things we learned about quarterback Justin Fields and the Bears’ Week 12 game at the New York Jets. 1. Eberflus said Fields is ‘day to day’ after a left shoulder injury. Fields injured his shoulder when he landed on it hard while going out ...