Pelissero: Some 'procedural things' must be done before Aaron Rodgers trade becomes official
The Jets will be popular among bettors this season.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the long-awaited Aaron Rodgers trade.
Charles McDonald, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to news that the Green Bay Packers have traded four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Everyone likes the trade a lot for the Packers, and hopes Rodgers can take advantage of a loaded Jets roster to perform in year one. The trio also give their thoughts on the recent gambling suspensions given out to five players, including Detroit Lions first-round pick WR Jameson Williams. While the NFL's punishment for players gambling has seemed harsh, it's clear they're making sure they nip it in the bud as sports gambling becomes more popular. Later in the show, the group dive into fixing every AFC team one at a time. The hosts take turns giving one major move each team could make that would improve their odds at contending for a Super Bowl.
It's hard to blame the Bears for being glad to see Rodgers go.
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
Wilson’s reclamation could be a part of the broader view of this trade. It's a scenario where Wilson could learn from a player who — if an understudy can keep up — has plenty to offer.
Don't worry, Jets fans, Aaron Rodgers is still in the team's plans for 2023.
Patrick Mahomes isn't happy about the idea.
Nothing will ever erase the six Super Bowl titles, but based recent performances, chatter from Robert Kraft and improvements across the AFC East, Belichick needs to hit and hit and hit some more.
Here's how to watch the NFL Draft in 2023 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network for free and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.
Lynch confirmed Lance is available, but denied the team is actively shopping him.
Will Levis' odds to go first overall unexpectedly shifted on Tuesday.
Reynolds batted .282/.359/.484 through 515 games with the Pirates.
The sprint races will instead serve as standalone events while Friday's qualifying session will set the field for Sunday.
The Suns are heavy favorites, so here are some wagers to make if you don't want to lay 13.5 points.
In this pre-NFL Draft edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald dissects the problem with reporting around Stroud, gives you five players to watch after the first round, and more.
Fox is considered doubtful, but hasn't been ruled out for Game 5 on Wednesday.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes the temperature of all 32 NFL squads and breaks down how they stand at quarterback.
Franco and the Rays had themselves a day.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon continues his positional series ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, this time highlighting the tight end position.