Pelissero: Possible Rodgers landing spots if he parts with Packers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shares possible Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers landing spots if he parts with the Packers. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories