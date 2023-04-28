Pelissero: 'Phones are ringing' in Pittsburgh for No. 32 pick
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero discusses the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab kick off their instant reaction to round one of the 2023 NFL Draft by discussing the Houston Texans' massive trade-up from 12th overall to third overall to select EDGE Will Anderson Jr. Charles gives the inside story behind how the trade went down, while Frank hates the trade and thinks they drastically overpaid. Next, the trio discuss the Indianapolis Colts selecting Florida QB Anthony Richardson fourth overall. Is Indy really the best place for Richardson given he will likely need time to develop? The group round out the draft by giving some of the most surprising picks of the night (looking at you, Detroit Lions) and some of the biggest winners before taking a look ahead at day two and some of the best prospects still left on the board.
Young is either going to fail, and everyone will say the Panthers should have seen it coming because he didn't match the prototype. Or he'll dominate like he did at Alabama, and it will open doors for more QBs.
After a long and occasionally prickly contract negotiation, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are officially relying on each other to deliver the Super Bowl he promised on draft night in 2018. Believe that.
Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald grades each first-round pick from Thursday. How did your team fare?
Bijan Robinson is an easy first-round fantasy pick and the clear dynasty RB1. Andy Behrens takes a closer look at the talented rookie.
The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here. Finally. Celebrate with Charles McDonald's final mock.
