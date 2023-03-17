Pelissero: Patriots to sign TE Mike Gesicki to one-year deal worth up to $9M

The Jets want Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers wants the Jets. The Packers don’t want Aaron Rodgers. This should be easy to resolve, right? It’s not. The Packers want a lot for Rodgers. They want more than they should, frankly. The Jets believe the Packers are being unreasonable. Per multiple sources, the Packers want a first-round pick [more]
That whole Run it Back approach didn’t work out so well a couple of years ago. This one is much more sound, writes columnist Sam McDowell.
Matt Harmon is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to look at all of the biggest moves from Wednesday and Thursday, starting off with a deep-dive on the Jets offense with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.
Yahoo Sports spoke to talent evaluators across the NFL, and they agreed on key points that will impact Elliott going forward.
Would the Rams like to find a way to gracefully move on from quarterback Matthew Stafford? Perhaps. Have they? Nope. With the close of business coming and going on Thursday absent a roster move for Stafford, he’ll be on the team on Friday. Which means he’ll see another $57 million become fully guaranteed. Specifically, his [more]
The Eagles signed a backup quarterback, someone former coach Chip Kelly tried hard to trade for in 2015.
The Bengals plan to play the newly signed Orlando Brown at left tackle and that’s not sitting all that well with the player who has been manning the position. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jonah Williams has told the Bengals that he wants to be traded. Williams has started all 47 games he’s [more]
Here’s something that happened fairly quietly on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Quarterback Tom Brady is a free agent again. Because Brady didn’t do a one-year dummy deal aimed at spreading his $35.1 million cap number for 2023 over two years, his contract with the Buccaneers expired. He’s now a free agent. That retirement letter [more]
The Eagles have taken some losses in free agency, but as improbable as it seems, they now are even stronger at cornerback. Earlier in the day, the Eagles agreed to a two-year, $42 million extension with Darius Slay. Slay himself had expected to leave as a salary-cap casualty a day earlier. He returns along with [more]
The Cowboys have roughly $26 million in cap space to make other moves to bolster their roster via free agency or trades.
Free agent linebacker Devin Bush has found his new home in Seattle. The Seahawks signed Bush on Thursday night, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports. The Steelers made Bush the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and he has spent his entire career in Pittsburgh. He showed flashes of the talent that [more]
Brandon Beane, Jordan Poyer and three of the Bills new players met with the media on Thursday.
Gardner Minshew could be a bridge quarterback to a first-round draft pick
The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams reportedly requested a trade after the team brought in Orlando Brown Jr.
The Patriots are moving on from one of their defensive players. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New England is releasing cornerback Jalen Mills. Mills, who turns 29 in April, spent the last two seasons with New England after beginning his career with Philadelphia. He started 10 games in 2022, recording five passes defensed with two interceptions. [more]
The NFL offseason is here, as teams look to build their next championship roster. Heres a look at when free agency starts and some of the top players available.
The Bucs got a bargain this week, adding former fringe franchise quarterback and No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield for a base deal worth only $4 million. Mayfield sees it an opportunity far more valuable than that. Beyond his $4.5 million in incentives (the specific triggers have not yet been revealed), Mayfield sees Tampa [more]
With the Jets reportedly signing former Packers WR Allen Lazard, here's everything fans need to know about the team's latest weapon.
The Browns continue to add to their defensive line room by signing former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill.