Pelissero: Patriots expected to sign QB Garrett Gilbert to practice squad
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that New England Patriots are expected to sign quarterback Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that New England Patriots are expected to sign quarterback Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad.
The Atlanta Falcons worked out veteran LB Will Compton, according to ESPN's Field Yates.
“The standard is to win games. It’s hard to do, but I think we’re headed in the right direction.”
Broncos QB Russell Wilson (right shoulder) was limited at Tuesday's practice, coach Nathaniel Hackett said.
The future has officially arrived for Steelers – understandably so, yet perhaps just a touch prematurely. Kenny Pickett will get his first start.
Here's what Aaron Rodgers told Bailey Zappe after the Patriots rookie quarterback's NFL debut in Week 4.
Bobby Wagner and Takkarist McKinley of the Rams take down a protester running across the field.
Tom Brady fired off an A+ tweet the day after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Buccaneers in Week 4.
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled a protestor with a pink smoke bomb who ran on the field during Monday Night Football against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
Baker Mayfield's regression is a big problem for the Panthers.
Peyton Manning hasnt played in the NFL for seven seasons, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock.
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner took down a protestor Monday night during the 49ers game at Levi's Stadium.
The newspaper owned by the family who owns the sports media outlet that eventually will employ Tom Brady continues to break significant news about Brady’s personal life. Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post reports that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have hired divorce lawyers. The Post previously reported that marital discord caused Brady’s 11-day training-camp [more]
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the news coming out of NFL Week 4, including Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Cordarrelle Patterson going on IR, before discussing potential waiver wire claims that fantasy managers could make to fill the holes on their roster.
Following the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Deebo Samuel dropped an amazing quote regarding how he views opposing defenses.
During the third and fourth quarters of the 49ers' "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, Steph Curry dropped by "ManningCast" and had a blast.
The Commanders are just four weeks into the Carson Wentz experience, but things already sound like they're turning for the worst in our nation's capitol. By Adam Hermann
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning had a little fun with a bizarre scene in 49ers-Rams that resulted in Bobby Wagner laying out a protester on the field.
The Saints losing Latavius Murray isn't awful on its own, but it might be a symptom of a larger problem within the organization: