Pelissero: Patrick Mahomes undergoing tests on left wrist after Week 1 win over Arizona
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes undergoing tests on left wrist after Week 1 win over Arizona.
Pat Narduzzi met the media for his weekly press conference on Monday. Here's everything he said.
Quarterback Dak Prescott isn’t the only Cowboys player who will be missing time with an injury. According to multiple reports, safety Jayron Kearse and guard Connor McGovern are both set to miss multiple weeks after getting hurt in Sunday night’s loss to the Buccaneers. Kearse suffered a sprained MCL and was on crutches after the [more]
As the Aggies descend into chaos, Jimbo Fisher has some problems to solve on offense.
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season was full of surprises. Here are the latest power rankings as the league returned.
Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette delivered a huge hit on Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons on Sunday night, giving Tom Brady enough time to throw a long bomb to Julio Jones. It was a great play by Fournette, but not everyone liked it. Bills pass rusher Von Miller wrote on Twitter this morning that the [more]
As if the Cowboys' pathetic 19-3 prime time loss to the Buccaneers wasn't enough, Dallas fans went the extra mile to embarrass themselves on Sunday night.
COO Stephen Jones exited the Cowboys' locker room clench-jawed and seething, while Jerry Jones waded into a cocoon of reporters to reveal that the start of the season has just gone to hell.
The Steelers could add a quality edge rusher or running back in a trade with Dallas.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule says the Browns got away with a penalty on the play before their game-winning field goal today. With the clock running and seconds ticking off, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett spiked the ball to stop the clock. But Brissett appeared to be briefly considering a fake spike, and he briefly looked up [more]
The Steelers are banged up after a tough Week 1 win over the Bengals, but there's been some early good news on the status of injured running back Najee Harris before the Week 2 game vs. the Patriots.
No one in NFL history has matched what the Chiefs coach has done.
After Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffered an injury, Twitter reacted with speculation regarding a possible trade for 49ers' backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Who emerged as the winners and losers of the opening weekend?
What was Tom Brady up to during his 11-day absence from the Buccaneers? And will the 2022 season be the quarterback's last? NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared what he's hearing.
After losing to the Dolphins on Sunday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he thought the game was fairly even outside of two big plays by Miami in the first half. The first of them was a strip-sack of Mac Jones that Dolphins edge rusher Melvin Ingram recovered for a touchdown and the second came [more]
The Steelers could get T.J. Watt back in a month.
Tracy Walker then swung at a pair of Eagles players during an altercation after the play, which led to his ejection.
Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens offers three early pickups for this upcoming week, including a wide receiver in Washington, a wide receiver in Baltimore and a running back in San Francisco.
Just about the only negatives for the Chiefs in their 44-21 win Sunday in Arizona came from the trainer's tent. Patrick Mahomes threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns without an interception, and his rebuilt wide receiver group hardly missed Tyreek Hill. The running game got humming, tight end Travis Kelce proved once more that he is an ageless wonder, and a younger and speedier defense held the Cardinals to one score until midway through the fourth quarter.