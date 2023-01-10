Pelissero: Panthers interviewing Steve Wilks, Jim Caldwell for head-coach opening
The Carolina Panthers are interviewing interim head coach Steve Wilks and former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell for their head-coach opening.
The Carolina Panthers are interviewing interim head coach Steve Wilks and former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell for their head-coach opening.
The Panthers have gotten their coaching search underway. According to multiple reports, Carolina interviewed former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell on Monday. The team is set to interview its interim head coach Steve Wilks for the full-time position on Tuesday. Caldwell compiled a 26-22 record as the Colts head coach from 2009-2011, advancing [more]
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Steve Wilks is expected to present owner David Tepper with a "strong plan" for his prospective offensive staff.
The left side of the line will probably want to stay hide these grades.
Foreman and Davenport got an early start to their offseason.
Ryan Poles said Justin Fields will be the Bears' starter in 2023. The great NFL draft debate is over.
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
There's been plenty of speculation about Bill O'Brien taking over as the Patriots' next offensive coordinator, but the team has yet to make contact with the veteran coach as of Tuesday, per Tom E. Curran.
The Arizona Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday and social media had thoughts. Did it ever.
Chris Ballard said on Tuesday he would do "whatever it takes" to get a top quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft.
There's no doubt the Indianapolis Colts will select a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Right?
ESPNs Ryan Clark called out Aaron Rodgers after the Packers season came to close at Lambeau Field for the third straight season.
Kliff Kingsbury (Cardinals) and Lovie Smith (Texans) are out, marking five teams with head coach openings. Nate Davis assesses their attractiveness.
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was trying to motivate his team with a new shirt for next season, but the internet believes Saleh missed a couple of letters.
The Steelers committed highway robbery when they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears before the NFL trade deadline. Pittsburgh got Chicago’s second-round pick in the deal, and that proves to be the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears have the first pick in every round of the draft, and [more]
Ohio State finished in the top-five of the Associated Press poll for a fifth time in six seasons.
Douglas made one of multiple baffling, unforced errors by the Packers on Sunday.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith.
Players are expected to eat, sleep and breathe football on their path to the Super Bowl, but that won't be a problem for 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.
One scenario has the Colts trading up with the Bears, and Chicago acquiring the No. 4 pick and additional first- and second-round picks.
The last time the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft was traded was 2016 when the Rams moved up to draft Jared Goff.