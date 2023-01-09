Pelissero: Panthers to interview Steve Wilks, Jim Caldwell for head coaching opening
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero says the Carolina Panthers to interview interim head coach Steve Wilks, Jim Caldwell for head coaching opening.
Diversity advocates have mixed predictions about how coaches of color will fare during the 2023 NFL hiring cycle.
The Belichick train will keep on rolling in New England.
On Monday, Jaycee Horn said he would've been on the field for playoff football had the Panthers gotten there.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he won’t hold the Packers hostage. Regardless, he currently holds all the cards. Under the contract Rodgers received in March 2022, his compensation for 2023 shoots to nearly $60 million. And it’s fully guaranteed. If Rodgers wants to stay, he’s staying. If they’d cut him (they won’t), they’d owe him the [more]
49ers DC DeMeco Ryans is expected to be a hot commodity during this coaching cycle, and the Broncos have already requested an interview.
The regular season is over and that means that it is time for teams that fell short of expectations this season to start looking for the people that can take them where they want to go in 2023. Three teams — the Panthers, Colts, and Broncos — fired head coaches during the regular season and [more]
The #Chiefs can now extend the contract of any player from their 2020 NFL draft class beginning on Monday, Jan. 9.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff. That was the second time this season that Walker was ejected for shoving someone from the opposing team who was not [more]
The Detroit Lions rubbed salt in the wound after preventing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from reaching the 2023 NFL playoffs.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith.
The NFL's Week 18 saved its best drama for the final game of the weekend. The Detroit Lions — eliminated from playoff contention earlier Sunday when the Seahawks beat the Rams — pushed past their disappointment and played the role of a spoiler, rallying to beat Green Bay 20-16 on Sunday night. The win denied quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers a spot in the postseason.
Green Bay Packers LB Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday Night Football for shoving a Detroit Lions medical staff member.
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2023 NFL playoffs riding a 10-game winning streak after taking down the Arizona Cardinals.
The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, according to multiple reports. Follow our updates.
Sports wagering is now legal in Ohio. If it wasn’t, Bernie Kosar would still have a relationship with the Browns. The team severed ties with Kosar after he acknowledged on social media that he placed a legal $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. [more]
Detroit Lions' Jamaal Williams broke Barry Sanders' TD record, and became team's first RB since Reggie Bush in 2013 to rush for over a grand.
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
The NFL playoff field for the 2022 season is set. Check out the bracket, matchups and schedule ahead of Wild Card Weekend.