Pelissero: Packers still trying to keep Aaron Jones despite not using franchise tag

USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that the Dolphins will be trading OLB/DE Shaq Lawson to the Texans for ILB Bernardrick McKinney and a swap of late-round selections. McKinney appeared in just four games for Houston last season, landing on IR on October 13. The one-time Pro Bowler garnered 37 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass defended in 234 defensive snaps. In his lone season with Miami, Lawson appeared in 14 games, starting seven. The former first-round pick registered 32 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, 18 QB hits, and a forced fumble returned for a touchdown