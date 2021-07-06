Pelissero: No players believed to have opted out of the 2021 season
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that no players are believed to have opted out of the 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that no players are believed to have opted out of the 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
N'Keal Harry's agent demanded a trade. Now what?
The New England Patriots finally have their 2021 first-round draft pick, quarterback Mac Jones, under contract.
The fourth installment of The Match takes place Tuesday, pitting Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.
The Steelers will miss RB James Conner, who spent four years with the team and no signed with the Arizona Cardinals.
Former first-round draft pick N'Keal Harry has requested a trade from the Patriots, according to his agent.
Check out all the details on Trevor Lawrence's new rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars
It sounds like Bears NT Eddie Goldman’s future is in doubt ahead of training camp as he’s reportedly considering retirement.
This is just ridiculous.
Former tennis star John McEnroe's reaction on the BBC's broadcast to British teenager Emma Raducanu's mid-match retirement at Wimbledon has put him in the spotlight. McEnroe, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, appears as an analyst on the host country's television coverage at the All England Club. The 18-year-old Raducanu stopped playing while trailing in the second set of her fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday night.
At least he didn't rip his pants again.
The two-time rushing champ started working with Josh Hicks after a recommendation from Leonard Fournette during Tampa Bay's Super Bowl run.
The N'Keal Harry Experience came to its climax Tuesday with the Patriots wide receiver formally requesting a trade out of New England. Our Tom E. Curran breaks down how we got here.
Here's how she maintains her gold medal abs.
Malika Andrews will take over as ESPN's sideline reporter during the NBA Finals.
The U.S. Olympic hammer thrower who won gold at a qualifier and honored the national anthem, which makes her "cry every time," opened up about her teammate's protest.
The second-to-last hole on the Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Montana has a gaudy number in the yardage column.
Aaron Rodgers‘ answer to the Summer of George entailed no participation in formal team workouts in Green Bay, including the annual mandatory minicamp. It also has yet to include unofficial workouts with teammates away from Wisconsin. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Rodgers has not gathered his key receivers and other pass catchers [more]
When the Chargers fired Anthony Lynn as their head coach in January, Lynn planned to take a break. But then Dan Campbell became the Lions head coach and called him. That changed things. During an appearance on the “Compas on the Beat” podcast, Lynn told Gilbert Manzano and Fernando Ramirez that the opportunity to work [more]
Best of luck to him. #GoBlue
Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson's positive marijuana test was one example last week of the anti-Blackness that is prevalent in sports.