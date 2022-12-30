Pelissero: Nick Sirianni 'hasn't decided anything yet' on Jalen Hurts playing status vs. Saints
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Melifonwu is in line to start for the second straight week at safety
David Blough is next man up as the starting QB for the Arizona Cardinals
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been the target of a lot of barbs this season and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has had enough of it. Jeudy went on social media Thursday to respond to an article about a Shannon Sharpe rant about Wilson from earlier this week. It concerned Wilson having his own office and [more]
Derek Carr may have just played his last game with the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL teams could the 31-year-old QB find himself with in 2023?
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy revealed on Thursday how and when the 49ers approached him leading up to 2022 NFL Draft.
Something weird is happening in Denver. That statement would be true pretty much every week of a wild and wacky 2022 season. The current nuttiness comes from a sudden effort by multiple Broncos players to rush to the public defense of quarterback Russell Wilson. From receiver Jerry Jeudy to receiver K.J. Hamler to receiver Kendall [more]
Former Dallas Cowboy Deion Sanders had a few words of advice for this season’s team.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel sent an email asking for more consistency from NFL officials earlier this season, but he didn’t get what he was looking for from the crew working Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys. Vrabel’s specific gripe on Thursday night was with how officials handled roughing the passer. Titans linebacker Monty Rice [more]
Brandon Aiyuk shared with NBC Sports Bay Area why he encouraged Davante Adams to sit out of Sunday's 49ers-Raiders game amid Las Vegas' Derek Carr drama.
Spending New Years in Las Vegas typically arrives with a dash of chaos. This year, the Raiders brought it themselves.
NEW ORLEANS — Alabama didn’t have to deal with any opt-outs from its current players, but its depth still took a hit.
Teams that fire coaches tend to hire replacements who are the exact opposite of the former coach. And the next Broncos coach needs to handle quarterback Russell Wilson in the exact opposite way that Nathaniel Hackett did. No more special treatment. No more office in the building. No more anything other than being treated like [more]
The Columbus Dispatch and Georgia sports writers pick who they believe will win in the Buckeyes vs. Bulldogs game, and what the final score will be.
Since entering the league as part of the 2019 NFL Draft class, defensive stalwarts Nick Bosa and Maxx Crosby have faced comparisons at every turn.
There is no easier target in the NFL than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson right now.
The Pittsburgh Steelers might be eliminated from postseason contention by the time their game at Baltimore kicks off - and if not, the Ravens would certainly be happy to drive the final stake through those playoff hopes. ''There's really not much more to be said - it's Pittsburgh Steelers week,'' said Chris Horton, Baltimore's special teams coordinator. The Ravens host Pittsburgh on Sunday night, and that fact that this matchup was moved into prime time says a lot about the significance of the rivalry.
Washington has 11 wins for the first time since 2016 while Texas finishes the season 8-5.
The odds are not in Kliff Kingsbury's favor to return as the coach of the Arizona Cardinals, at least according to one site. Not in his favor at all.
Thou shalt not point and count. The NFL’s obsession with taunting has morphed into a general prohibition on pointing at opponents. Yes, officials will now flag players for the simple act of sticking a finger in their direction, if only to count them. And the league office will fine them. Although Packers receiver Allen Lazard [more]
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) No one should expect Notre Dame and South Carolina to look - or probably play - like they did late in the regular season. The 19th-ranked Fighting Irish (8-4, No. 21 CFP) and the 20th-ranked Gamecocks (8-4, No. 19 CFP) will be without several of their best players when they meet in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Friday. Notre Dame, which averaged 40 points while winning five consecutive games before losing to Southern California in the regular-season finale, will be without quarterback Drew Pyne, All-American tight end Michael Mayer, standout edge rusher Isaiah Foskey, cornerback Cam Hart and defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola.