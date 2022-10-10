Pelissero on Nick Bosa's groin injury that caused him to be ruled out of Sunday's game vs. CAR
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa's groin injury that caused him to be ruled out of Sunday's game vs. CAR.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa's groin injury that caused him to be ruled out of Sunday's game vs. CAR.
Nick Bosa is OUT for the #49ers against the Panthers.
The injuries are piling up for the 49ers. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould suffered a knee injury while making a tackle on a kickoff and has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game against the Panthers. The 49ers have also lost their best pass rusher, Nick Bosa, for the game with a groin [more]
Lions safety Saivion Smith was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury after being taken off the field at Gillette Stadium in an ambulance early in Sunday’s game against the Patriots and head coach Dan Campbell told reporters after the game that Smith had full motor skills. Campbell also said that [more]
The Buccaneers’ victory over the Falcons featured a decision bad enough that it overshadowed everything else in the game
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
What was Kyler Murray thinking?
Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Buccaneers was marred by a late roughing the passer call on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Jarrett seemed to have simply tackled Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who then tried to kick Garrett. After the game, referee Jerome Boger spoke to pool reporter Greg Auman regarding the decision to flag [more]
Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa was ejected for elbowing official John Hussey during an altercation.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was rejected after shaking hands with Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr., when he tried to give him a hug.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his takeaways from Bailey Zappe's Week 5 performance and heaped praise on the rookie quarterback.
Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is the only quarterback better than Jimmy Garoppolo in this category.
Alabama football defeated Texas A&M 24-20 on Saturday, preserved by a decisive final play Terrion Arnold says was tipped off by Jimbo Fisher.
The New York Jets perfectly roasted the Miami Dolphins after their Week 5 victory over their AFC East rival.
George Kittle didn't hold back his thoughts while addressing Carolina's turf after Sunday's game.
The Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are all 4-1 this season and rising in the latest NFL power rankings.
Tyreek Hill said "Who? The Jets?" after the team pursued him last offseason.
The entire Steelers coaching staff is on the hot seat.
The analytics leaned go. Meanwhile Staley and Allen appear to have some differences to work out.
The Steelers need to shake things up on the roster.
From Brian Daboll leading the Giants to a win overseas to Jimmy Garoppolo besting the Panthers, NBC Sports Bay Area highlights the good, bad and the ugly from Week 5.