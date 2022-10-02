Pelissero on NFL's updated concussion protocols following Tua Tagovailoa injury

Reuters

MIAMI (Reuters) -The remnants of Hurricane Ian drifted through Virginia early on Sunday, while storm-ravaged residents in Florida and the Carolinas faced a disaster recovery expected to cost tens of billions of dollars. At least 50 storm-related deaths have been confirmed since Ian crashed ashore Florida's Gulf Coast with catastrophic force on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (240 km per hour). Florida accounted for the bulk of fatalities, with 35 tallied by the sheriff's office in coastal Lee County, which bore the brunt of the storm when it made landfall, and 11 other deaths reported by state officials in four neighboring counties.