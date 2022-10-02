Pelissero on NFL's updated concussion protocols following Tua Tagovailoa injury
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on NFL's updated concussion protocols following Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa injury.
Kenenisa Bekele made headlines by declaring “of course I am the best” long distance runner ever. But the Ethiopian was fifth-best at the London Marathon.
Miami Dolphins and former Alabama football QB Tua Tagovailoa should give retirement due consideration after his latest injury scare.
Follow the action with Yahoo Sports as the NFL's 2022 International Series kicks off.
The Hawkeyes got outplayed, and he admits it. #GoBlue
Watch and listen to what Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said about Ohio State after the game. #GoBucks
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 4 of the season including Buffalo at Baltimore, Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco, and Kansas City at Tampa Bay
What will the Coaches Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 5.
Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 4 game on Sunday, October 2
Very few people outside the six New England states are giving the Patriots much of a chance to beat the Packers in Sunday's Week 4 game at Lambeau Field.
New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 4 game on Sunday, October 2
All the information you need to get ready for the YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.
There are a lot of teams that have failed to live up to the hype in college football this season.
Cleveland Browns vs Atlanta Falcons game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 4 game on Sunday, October 2
Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 4 game on Sunday, October 2
New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 4 game on Sunday, October 2
"I've never seen anything like it before."
USC coach Lincoln Riley told his team at halftime "we're not playing like the Trojans," inspiring a dominant third quarter against Arizona State.
We make our picks for Week 4.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick has a reputation for only grumbling out a few words when asked questions by the media, but he can be the most articulate coach in the NFL when asked about a topic he enjoys talking about. And there are few topics Belichick enjoys talking about more than the history of football. [more]