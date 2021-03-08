Pelissero: NFL teams' salary cap expected to be $185 million for 2021
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shares the NFL teams' salary cap expected to be $185 million for 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shares the NFL teams' salary cap expected to be $185 million for 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Raiders hosting free-agent CB A.J. Bouye on a visit
Amanda Nunes continued her domination of the women's side of mixed martial arts at UFC 259, making quick work of Megan Anderson in their co-main event bout. Israel Adesanya had hoped to join Nunes as the UFC's latest champ-champ, but failed in his bid to take the light heavyweight title from Jan Blachowicz. He remains the UFC middleweight champion with the loss to Blachowicz being the first of his professional mixed martial arts career. Following UFC 259, company president Dana White addressed what's next for Adesanya. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Dana White rips 10-8 rounds for Blachowicz vs. Adesanya | UFC 259 Post-Fight
The record streak came to an end on Monday.
Petr Yan lost the UFC bantamweight championship on Saturday night after illegally kneeing Aljamain Sterling while he was down on one knee. The knee was not only deemed illegal, it was ruled intentional, which meant that Yan was disqualified. Sterling became the new bantamweight titleholder, but not at all in the way that he wanted. Shortly after UFC 259 concluded, Yan issued a statement of apology on Twitter and also took to the UFC 259 post-fight press conference to reflect on the fight. "I apologize and wish speedy recovery to (Sterling). I didn’t mean to throw an illegal strike, I just made a big mistake and paid for it," he wrote. https://twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/status/1368436400220073986 Though Sterling was transported to the hospital to get checked out, he issued his own statement on the fight. "Not the way I ever want to win a fight. It was close, competitive and filled with action. I felt the knee was intentional, especially after the ref announced I was a downed opponent, so I didn’t expect to be hit. Yan is a bad dude! WE WILL DO IT AGAIN!" https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368434976329330690 https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368447331855519745 With both men on board to run the fight back, UFC president Dana White was also agreeable, saying that he absolutely intends to book the rematch as soon as possible. TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Petr Yan reflects on illegal knee, hopes for quick rematch (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
The real movement among quarterbacks might not be in free agency.
Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.
Asia's beloved tennis hero took on the Chinese government to win back control of her trailblazing career.
No one wants to win a belt this way.
James, who questioned holding the game in the first place, was content to watch as his team cruised to victory.
The Nets announced the six-time All-Star's signing after his buyout from the Pistons.
It was a heroic effort by Lee Westwood, as he tried to become oldest ever UK winner on the PGA Tour. But ultimately the evergreen 47-year-old was left to rue a short missed putt on the 16th to lose the Arnold Palmer Invitational to Bryson DeChambeau. Motivated by a text message from a Tiger Woods, the 27-year-old, came through. The reigning US Open champion was forced to hole a six-footer on the last at Bay Hill to prevail by one from the brave Englishman. It was a difficult afternoon in Orlando, with winds gusting and the greens crisping up. DeChambeau, that revolutionary character, was again showing he has the guile as well as the length. “I spoke to Tiger yesterday and we talked about just keep fighting no matter what happens and play boldly like Mr Palmer,” he said.
In the NFL, you either have a franchise QB or you don't. Dallas does, yet Jerry Jones doesn't seem motivated to keep him around long-term.
Barcelona members elected Joan Laporta as club president on Sunday, turning to the man who oversaw one of their most successful periods to lead them out of an institutional and financial crisis. Laporta, who was Barca president between 2003 and 2010, won a resounding 54.28% of total votes, while Victor Font came second with 29.99% and Toni Freixa was third with 8.58%. Laporta, 58, succeeds Josep Maria Bartomeu, who resigned as president in October to avoid facing a vote of no confidence from members who turned on him after Lionel Messi tried to leave the club last August and the team were beaten 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Nunes, widely considered the greatest female fighter of all-time in mixed martial arts, dominated from the start.
On the 50th anniversary of The Fight of the Century, look back at the spectacular matchup between undefeated heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. After being stripped of the heavyweight title for refusing the 1967 Vietnam draft, Ali sought to reclaim his belt from new champion Frazier. The match lasted a full 15 rounds. Although Ali dominated the first few, Frazier landed a series of blows that dropped Ali on the canvas. Frazier won by unanimous decision, but this was just the beginning of the heavyweight saga.
Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya could join an elite group at UFC 259 in Las Vegas on Saturday by holding two belts simultaneously in different weight classes, but to do so he will have to overcome the power and size of light-heavyweight incumbent Jan Blachowicz. Adesanya will make a considerable step-up in weight from 185 to 205 pounds to take on Poland's Blachowicz in the main event on Saturday. In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes puts her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson while bantamweight champion Petr Yan defends his belt against Aljamain Sterling.
Blachowicz cemented the fight by taking Adesanya down in each of the final two rounds and basically holding him on his back for more than half the round.
Roger Federer never contemplated retirement as he spent 13 months on the sidelines due to double knee surgery last year and the 39-year-old says he is now pain-free and ready to play again with a feeling that his story is not over yet. Federer, tied with Rafa Nadal on a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, has not played a competitive match since losing to world number one Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals in 2020. The Swiss maestro will make his highly-anticipated return at this week's Qatar Open, where he is seeded behind U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem.
Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said he had reached an agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo in the week leading up to his side's 3-1 win over Lazio on Saturday that the Portuguese would be rested. Serie A's top goalscorer started on the bench as Juve came from behind to beat Lazio in the Juventus Stadium. Trailing 2-1 in their Champions League last 16 clash with Porto ahead of Tuesday's second leg in Turin, Pirlo decided to give the 36-year-old Ronaldo a break.
Griffin has reportedly drawn interest from most of the top playoff contenders.