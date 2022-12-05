Pelissero: 'Multiple teams' actively doing homework on Jim Harbaugh
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Matthew Stafford was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, one day after he cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol again.
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is set to speak in Allen Park after a home win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. the Buffalo Bills.
The Patriots would miss the playoffs if the season ended today. Does that mean they'd have a good pick in the 2023 NFL Draft? Here's what the current draft order looks like entering Week 14.
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said decision to play Mazi Smith was collaborative by AD Warde Manuel, president Santa Ono and himself.
Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and NFL Writer Frank Schwab discuss the injury to San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the team’s win over the Miami Dolphins, and debate if the 49ers can still compete for a Super Bowl this season with Brock Purdy or Josh Johnson under center.
With Panthers planning to waive QB Baker Mayfield, speculation leads to him joining 49ers after Garoppolo's injury. But other teams may be in the mix.
Despite two teams with losing records giving up on Mayfield in such a short period of time, there will be some teams interested in Cleveland's starting QB from 2018-2021.
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
Josh Schrock has the latest NFL Power Rankings follow the Week 13 Sunday games.
We love it when a guy bets on himself. If he wins, we can applaud him. If he loses, it’s not our money. Soon-to-be-former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a huge bet on himself to facilitate a trade from Cleveland. He would have made $19.9 million with the Browns, fully guaranteed. He gave up $4.6 [more]
Blame this one on a coaching decision.
The Eagles are 11-1 after another demonstrative win but it seems the worldwide leader in sports still has some curious questions about the Birds. By Adam Hermann
The 49ers didn't take long to find a new backup quarterback for rookie Brock Purdy.
According to a list of the highest-paid head coaches in American sports, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is head and shoulders above his peers. Here's how much Belichick makes per year.
Who is Brock Purdy? He was 2022's Mr. Irrelevant, but now he's poised to take over as starting quarterback and make a little history.
Will the Patriots remove Matt Patricia's offensive play-caller responsibilities in the near future? Bill Belichick addressed that question with an answer that should raise a few eyebrows.
The Carolina Panthers on Monday waived quarterback Baker Mayfield, but should the 49ers be interested?
Here's what Alabama football coach Nick Saban about his team missing the College Football Playoff and possible opt-outs for what will be Sugar Bowl.
The quarterback was the 262nd and final pick in the 2022 draft. When he suddenly found himself playing against a hot Dolphins team he delivered