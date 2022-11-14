Pelissero: Mayfield will be QB1, Darnold QB2 for Panthers vs. Ravens in Week 11
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shares that quarterback Baker Mayfield will be QB1 and quarterback Sam Darnold QB2 for Carolina Panthers in Week 11.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shares that quarterback Baker Mayfield will be QB1 and quarterback Sam Darnold QB2 for Carolina Panthers in Week 11.
NBC Sports Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms went off on the NFL after 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday Night Football against the Chargers.
The Vikings found another unique way to win
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen spoke to the media after losing in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings.
The Los Angeles Chargers couldn't have gotten off to a much better start on offense with a touchdown drive to open the game. After that, the short-handed offense stalled and had no answers against a stout San Francisco defense. Justin Herbert and the Chargers were held to three field goals over their final 10 drives as the running game never got going and the passing game generated no big plays in a 22-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.
Follow all the action of this marquee cross-conference clash with Yahoo Sports.
There was a lot to like in the Cardinals' win over the Rams on Sunday.
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
The Colts claimed when Sam Ehlinger took over as their starting quarterback that it was for the rest of the season, but newly arrived interim head coach Jeff Saturday went back to Matt Ryan for Sunday’s win over the Raiders. Saturday said there was no doubt in his mind that was the right call. “I [more]
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher called the hiring of Jeff Saturday "a travesty," and Colts execs were reportedly against the move.
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
Belichick isn't a fan of the challenge rule that helped send the Bills and Vikings game into overtime.
The Raiders have lost their past three games.
Losing to the Colts under these circumstances is a new kind of low, one that could cast blame, deserved or not, on quarterback Derek Carr and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, despite it being clear a deeper rebuild was needed this past offseason.
How dramatic were the Chiefs’ run-game improvements from a week ago? Here are the numbers.
Jimmy Garoppolo is not without flaws, but teammate George Kittle explained what makes the quarterback a winner with the 49ers.
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is a believer in interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Ryan said after the Colts beat the Raiders that Saturday showed up last week and immediately addressed the awkwardness of his own presence, having not been a part of the team and now leading the team. Saturday then got down to business [more]
Midway through the third quarter, the Cardinals have had to make another change at quarterback. Third-string QB Trace McSorley has entered the game for Colt McCoy. McCoy headed to the medical tent after throwing an incomplete pass that was also flagged for intentional grounding. McCoy was shown on the FOX broadcast grabbing the back of [more]
Packers wide receiver Christian Watson‘s start to Sunday’s game against the Cowboys felt like another chapter in an unhappy rookie season, but he and the team were able to turn things around. Watson opened his NFL career by dropping a would-be touchdown against the Vikings and he had two more drops early in Sunday’s game [more]
The Bears' defense couldn't hold a 14-point lead. There was a lot to that went into the defensive collapse, from missed tackles to officiating mistakes. Eddie Jackson is tired of all of it.