Pelissero: Mayfield 'is expected to be active and in uniform' for Rams vs. Raiders
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero says quarterback Baker Mayfield "is expected to be active and in uniform" for the Los Angeles Rams vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero says quarterback Baker Mayfield "is expected to be active and in uniform" for the Los Angeles Rams vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
After the Tennessee Titans fired GM Jon Robinson, coach Mike Vrabel shared his feelings on Robinson's choice to trade Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown in April.
From the Rams' addition of Baker Mayfield to the remaining schedule, things are setting up for the Bears to be in the driver's seat for the No. 2 pick.
Brock Purdy's parents and high school football coach take NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan inside the story of the 49ers' new starting QB and how he beat the odds at every turn.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 14. The Raiders will beat the Rams while the Bills take down the Jets.
Baker Mayfield‘s whirlwind week could see him start on Thursday night for a team he just joined. Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Wednesday that he was leaning toward having Mayfield being active on Thursday night. That’s in part due to the health of backup quarterback John Wolford, who is questionable with a [more]
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
Compared to the transition from Trey Lance to Jimmy Garoppolo, the latest change at quarterback should be a lot less complicated for the 49ers and their coaching staff.
Looking at mock drafts for the Chicago Bears from the national perspective.
The Cowboys have been publicly recruiting Beckham for several weeks, but the excitement has seemingly scaled back after the receiver visited the team this week.
As part of USA TODAY Sports' annual review of assistant coaches' compensation, here's a look at six who figure to be highly sought-after.
More fuel being added to the fire for a Patriots and Tom Brady reunion.
The Steelers will be hoping that recent history repeats itself when they face the Ravens this weekend. Pittsburgh swept the season series from their AFC North rivals in each of the last two seasons, which leaves the Ravens trying to avoid the third five-game losing streak against the Steelers in franchise history. That record is [more]
The Detroit Lions have won four of five. If they win their next four of five, Jared Goff should be the starter next season and see where it leads
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 14 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers.
The fallout from the highly-criticized Las Vegas Invitational, which included IU, continues.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 14's top running back plays. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)
The Chelsea forward will rejoin Gareth Southgate’s squad in Qatar before the quarter-finals
The Dolphins will try to avoid a losing streak.
Jim Leonhard, who played four seasons at UW and has been a member of the coaching staff for seven seasons, has decided his heart remains in Madison.
Dan Wetzel, Si’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a pod filled with news and analysis regarding the fallout from Deion Sanders' hiring at Colorado, along with the monster wave of players entering the transfer portal this year.