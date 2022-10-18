Pelissero: Mac Jones 'still has more recovering to do'
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones still has more recovering to do.
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones still has more recovering to do.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has regained the ability to (checks notes) rarely enter his team’s workplace. Ross, a notorious absentee owner who lives and works in New York, has had “full ownership privileges” restored, now that Week Six has come and gone. It really doesn’t mean much for Ross, since he isn’t the kind of [more]
The NFL will play football on Black Friday next year. Discussion about scheduling a game on the day after Thanksgiving has gone on for some time and the league announced on Tuesday that there will be a game played on November 24, 2023. The game is expected to kick off at 3 p.m. ET and [more]
The 49ers stand at 3-3 but have plenty of company with their misery. And that brings us to this weeks edition of 49ers Overreactions . . .
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said she felt "objectified" during her time as a model on the game show "Deal or No Deal."
Members of the 1972 Miami Dolphins – the only team to have perfect record – have already taken notice of the 6-0 start by the Eagles this season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Logan Ryan is set for surgery to repair a fractured foot
Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back in his take on Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's performance and body language from Sunday's ugly loss to the Steelers.
Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who missed nearly two weeks of Tampa Bay's training camp to tend to a personal matter this summer, gave his offensive line a tongue-lashing during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. ''There's too many plays we're not making,'' Brady said after the Bucs fell to 3-3 - his worst start after six weeks since 2012.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference that Kenny Pickett will start at quarterback this week if he is cleared from the concussion protocol and he also answered a question about what went on in the locker room before Pickett made his first appearance of the season. Pickett took over the [more]
The move freed up some salary-cap space for the Chiefs, and fans are hopeful that means help is coming.
Not every team felt Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts.
The Chicago Bears announced they have released wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.
Denny Carter pores over the week's best waiver adds, including Wan'Dale Robinson, Latavius Murray, Tyquan Thornton, and, of course, kickers. (Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)
NFL trade rumors: Saints linked to two wide receivers, one outgoing and one incoming
Some of the NFL's star quarterbacks were contained as their teams suffered surprising losses in Week 6. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity in the latest power rankings.
A breakdown of the Eagles' remaining schedule, with a prediction on whether they will become the third NFL team to have an undefeated regular season.
Linebacker Andre Smith is eligible to return from a six-game suspension on Monday, but he won’t be rejoining the Bills. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bills are releasing Smith rather than adding him back to their active roster. Smith was serving a suspension for violating the league’s policy of performance-enhancing substances. He [more]
George Kittle and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan had differing opinions on what led to their Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
The Broncos and Chargers each struggled to move the ball on Monday.
Former Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson is having a rough season that got worse Monday night in a second-half benching during the Chargers' game against the Broncos.