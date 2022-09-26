Pelissero: Mac Jones has 'a pretty severe high ankle sprain'
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero says New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has a pretty severe high ankle sprain.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones needed to be carried to the locker room after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. He appeared in a lot of pain. A report soon after the game indicated X-rays of Jones’ left ankle were negative. But Mike Giardi of NFL Media now reports the Patriots fear Jones has “tendon and/or ligament [more]
Reports on Sunday night indicated the Patriots believe quarterback Mac Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain in the 37-26 loss to the Ravens, but head coach Bill Belichick didn’t shed any light on that during a Monday morning press conference. Jones was injured on the team’s final offensive play — an interception by Ravens cornerback Marcus [more]
Ahead of the Vikings and Saints game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend, let's take a look back at the top 10 football games NFL teams have played across the pond.
The Cowboys will have tackle Jason Peters on hand for Monday night’s game against the Giants. The team announced that they have signed Peters to the active roster from the practice squad. Peters signed to the practice squad in early September after Tyron Smith‘s knee injury led the Cowboys to move rookie Tyler Smith into [more]
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones hopped off the field, unable to put any weight on his left leg. The second-year signal-caller and heir to Tom Brady as the Patriots quarterback, Jones left the game in the fourth quarter in obvious pain and needed to be helped to the locker room. ”Mac is a hell of a quarterback,” Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon said.
Former Detroit Lions quarterback-turned-ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky now has company on infamous play for his safety in 2008.
The Bills have another injury in their secondary. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, rookie cornerback Christian Benford suffered a fractured hand during Buffalo’s loss to Miami on Sunday. A sixth-round pick out of Villanova, Benford had started Buffalo’s first three games. He was on the field for 58 percent of the snaps in the [more]
The NFL has been going to London for over a decade, but this stat shows how disappointing the leagues matchups have been in the city.
The latest update on Mac Jones' ankle injury is not encouraging for the Patriots as they prepare for a tough Week 4 game against the Packers at Lambeau Field.
USC's struggles against Oregon State opened the door for a new team to take over the top spot in our Pac-12 Power Rankings after Week 4.
Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went ballistic in the coaches' box at the end of the Dolphins game. Isaiah McKenzie was the reason why.
For much of Sunday, the Detroit Lions looked to be on their way to their first road victory of the Dan Campbell era.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made a massive mistake in the closing seconds against Green Bay.
The NFL is a hot mess. Josh Schrock delivers the latest edition of his "is anyone good" Power Rankings.
After the Buccaneers failed to score on a two-point conversion at the end of Sunday’s 14-12 loss to the Packers, Aaron Rodgers said he spotted something on the Jumbotron that he passed along to Green Bay coaches before the play. Rodgers didn’t divulge what he saw beyond that it was something “they probably shouldn’t show.” [more]
Nobody -- not the referees, Matt Ryan or Chris Jones -- is saying what Jones said to draw the penalty, but it's a rare unsportsmanlike conduct.
Its blatantly obvious that the 49ers 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night was an undesirable display of football.
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was clearly upset with assistant coach Aaron Whitecotton during Sundays game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, known for his "Butt Fumble" vs. the Patriots, had a funny response to the Dolphins' "Butt Punt" on Sunday.