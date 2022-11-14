Pelissero: Lovie Smith won't give 'any thought' to QB change from Davis Mills
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero says Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith won't give "any thought" to QB change from quarterback Davis Mills.
The best and worst players from the Packers' Week 10 win over the Cowboys, via Pro Football Focus grades.
#Texans safety Jonathan Owens' 80 tackles on the season are good for 10th place on the league's tackle leaderboard
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
The Colts claimed when Sam Ehlinger took over as their starting quarterback that it was for the rest of the season, but newly arrived interim head coach Jeff Saturday went back to Matt Ryan for Sunday’s win over the Raiders. Saturday said there was no doubt in his mind that was the right call. “I [more]
The Raiders have lost their past three games.
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is a believer in interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Ryan said after the Colts beat the Raiders that Saturday showed up last week and immediately addressed the awkwardness of his own presence, having not been a part of the team and now leading the team. Saturday then got down to business [more]
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
Klay Thompson made a promise Sunday night that, if kept, will thin the packs of wolves coming after Stephen Curry.
The Chiefs had an out-of-the ordinary start to Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.
Belichick isn't a fan of the challenge rule that helped send the Bills and Vikings game into overtime.
The 49ers are on the rise following a victory over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
What would Indianapolis Colts legend Dwight Freeney have said if Jim Irsay offered him, not Jeff Saturday, the interim head coaching job?
Losing to the Colts under these circumstances is a new kind of low, one that could cast blame, deserved or not, on quarterback Derek Carr and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, despite it being clear a deeper rebuild was needed this past offseason.
No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12. For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 11 of the college football season?
How dramatic were the Chiefs’ run-game improvements from a week ago? Here are the numbers.
NBC Sports Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms went off on the NFL after 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday Night Football against the Chargers.
Every great catch begins with a throw. Sometimes the throw is great. Sometimes it’s just a desperation heave-ho. Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson made the catch of a lifetime on Sunday in Buffalo. A blend of David Tyree in Super Bowl XLII and OBJ on SNF with a dash of Jermaine Kearse in Super Bowl XLIV. [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo is not without flaws, but teammate George Kittle explained what makes the quarterback a winner with the 49ers.