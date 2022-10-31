Pelissero: Lions fire defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant following 31-27 loss to Dolphins
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports Detroit Lions fire defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant following 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
It wasn’t easy for the Dolphins, but they rallied for a 31-27 win over Detroit. The Dolphins improved to 5-3, while the Lions fell to 1-6. Miami twice trailed by 14 points in the first half, and it was behind 27-17 at halftime. But Detroit, which scored on all five possessions of the first half, [more]
Tyquan Lewis will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury.
Campbell stated the secondary needed "a different messenger" in replacing Aubrey Pleasant with safeties coach Brian Duker
The Dolphins spotted the Lions a two-touchdown lead before rallying to improve to 5-3. But there are plenty of basics that need to be addressed.
Detroit Lions have fired defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, one day after it was shredded by Miami Dolphins
