Pelissero: Lions would have drafted Jahmyr Gibbs before Bijan Robinson
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the Detroit Lions would have drafted running back Jahmyr Gibbs before running back Bijan Robinson.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the Detroit Lions would have drafted running back Jahmyr Gibbs before running back Bijan Robinson.
Gibbs was the second running back off the board.
The Lions drafted two players in the top-18 that many didn't consider first-round prospects.
Bijan Robinson is an easy first-round fantasy pick and the clear dynasty RB1. Andy Behrens takes a closer look at the talented rookie.
Robinson is the first RB picked in the top 10 since 2018.
A veteran wide receiver is headed to Pittsburgh.
Here's how to watch the NFL Draft in 2023 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network for free and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.
Will Levis wasn't a first-round pick, but many teams in the second round should be interested.
Lamar Jackson had an epic Thursday, but he wasn't the only veteran QB with reason to smile. Matt Harmon examines Round 1's winners and losers.
Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab kick off their instant reaction to round one of the 2023 NFL Draft by discussing the Houston Texans' massive trade-up from 12th overall to third overall to select EDGE Will Anderson Jr. Charles gives the inside story behind how the trade went down, while Frank hates the trade and thinks they drastically overpaid. Next, the trio discuss the Indianapolis Colts selecting Florida QB Anthony Richardson fourth overall. Is Indy really the best place for Richardson given he will likely need time to develop? The group round out the draft by giving some of the most surprising picks of the night (looking at you, Detroit Lions) and some of the biggest winners before taking a look ahead at day two and some of the best prospects still left on the board.
Rob Manfred could say the A’s have no fans in Oakland. John Fisher could bemoan that if they did, the team would stay. And it wouldn’t matter that those things are false.
The NASCAR Cup Series makes its yearly trek to the ‘Monster Mile’ at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend.
Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, but a ton of good prospects are still available — including 10 players in our top 32 overall.
Check out our latest batch of fantasy baseball waiver wire pickup suggestions!
The betting odds on the second pick shifted in a major way right before the NFL draft.
Thompson transferred to Nebraska ahead of the 2022 season.
The Cardinals got tricky in the first few picks of the NFL Draft.
Alabama was tied with Miami ahead of the 2023 NFL draft with first-round picks in 14 consecutive years.
Young is either going to fail, and everyone will say the Panthers should have seen it coming because he didn't match the prototype. Or he'll dominate like he did at Alabama, and it will open doors for more QBs.
Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald grades each first-round pick from Thursday. How did your team fare?
An elite prospect, Carter entered the draft surrounded by concern due to his alleged connection to a fatal car crash.