Pelissero on latest for RBs Jonathan Taylor, Josh Jacobs
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on latest for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor on his return from ankle surgery and Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.
The All-Pro running back is reportedly on the market.
The NFL-leading running back could end his holdout soon.
It has been two and a half weeks since Jonathan Taylor requested a trade from the Colts.
Anthony Richardson will start for the Colts immediately.
The Colts running back curiously wasn't watching practice on Tuesday.
Drake played 17 games for the Ravens in 2022.
The 38-year-old was candid about his time in Indianapolis.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein react to the latest news out of NFL training camp, including the contentious situation between the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor, Joe Burrow's calf injury and the Broncos WR injuries. Later, the duo attempt to answer some of the biggest questions to come out of the training camps they visited, including the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.
Per reports, Taylor entered training camp with back issues stemming from offseason workouts. Taylor denies those reports.
The Colts' running back saga takes yet another turn.
How teams handle elite running backs nearing paydays has become the NFL's signature offseason issue, and Irsay, as he is wont to do, just mucked up his own big-time.
Taylor's agent didn't take long to fire back.
The 28-year-old was reportedly defending Tyreek Hill on a pass play when the training camp injury occurred.
The Las Vegas Raiders have reached an agreement to sign former All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters.
