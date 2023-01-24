Pelissero: Last time Mahomes had high-ankle sprain, he threw for 443 yards the next week
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo discuss Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo discuss Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Only one other AFC team has been a home dog in a conference title game since 2008. And that team went on to win the Super Bowl.
As soon as the Dallas Cowboys lost to the 49ers on Sunday, the NFL world knew Stephen A. Smith would have something special in store for Americas Team.
FS1's Skip Bayless had a temper tantrum after the Cowboys' NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
The NFL playoffs continue this weekend with the NFC Championship Game and the AFC Championship Game. Who is going to be calling them?
After the 49ers' thrilling win over the Cowboys to advance to the NFC title game, Deebo Samuel had to let Instagram know that he kept receipts.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs broke his silence Monday after being criticized for abruptly leaving the stadium following a season-ending loss.
How did Mac Jones react to the Patriots' new offensive coordinator hiring?
The Eagles are one win away from another Super Bowl appearance, and ahead of the NFC Championship Game one former Cowboy has strong opinions on the Birds. By Adam Hermann
If they choose, the Chiefs could bring him back to their practice squad.
Long before 49ers rookie Brock Purdy was making waves in the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni already was familiar with the quarterback's game.
ESPN's Dianna Russini reports that a team is waiting to see how things go and could swoop in once their "ducks are in a row."
Few know Tom Brady better than his longtime tight end, Rob Gronkowski, who shed some light on what may influence the quarterback's decision while picking a new team in 2023.
Joe Burrow slipped into an incredible pair of Seinfeld sweatpants.
Before 49ers tight end George Kittle could make his juggling grab against the Dallas Cowboys, his coach Kyle Shanahan was a bit anxious about the play call.
Saquon Barkley reportedly wants to be paid like Christian McCaffrey as the top running back in the 2023 free agent market.
Here's what you need to know about Joe Burrow's path from Ohio State to the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Cowboys didn't reach Super Bowl for 27th season in a row, though they did win a playoff game. Here's what needs to be addressed this offseason.
The 49ers have an off-field issue to contend with, as they prepare for their biggest on-field moment of the year. Via the Bay Area News Group, defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on Monday afternoon. He faces allegations of suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. Police reportedly were called to Omenihu’s home at 4:39 p.m. local [more]
NBC Sports' Peter King expects the Green Bay Packers would want "at least" two first-round picks if they decide to trade Aaron Rodgers this offseason.
Brady had a banner day on his own podcast Monday.