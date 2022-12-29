Pelissero: Lamar Jackson (PCL sprain) missed his 11th straight Ravens practice Thursday
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero says quarterback Lamar Jackson (PCL sprain) missed his 11th straight Baltimore Ravens practice Thursday.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero says quarterback Lamar Jackson (PCL sprain) missed his 11th straight Baltimore Ravens practice Thursday.
The last time the Patriots were this banged-up at cornerback, the results were disastrous. Phil Perry explains why New England will need to hope for a different outcome Sunday against Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and the speedy Dolphins.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s status for Sunday’s game against the Steelers is firmly in question after the first day of the practice week. After reporters noted Jackson was not on the field for Wednesday’s session, the Ravens noted on their injury report that the quarterback did not participate in the session. It’s the 10th consecutive [more]
It’s looking more unlikely that the Ravens won’t have quarterback Lamar Jackson playing in their Week 17 matchup with the Steelers. Jackson was not practicing on Thursday during the portion of the session open to media, according to multiple reporters on the Baltimore beat. This is Jackson’s 11th consecutive missed practice since suffering a knee [more]
The Chargers' defense should soon be getting some reinforcement.
Social media is abuzz with videos and pictures of Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts participating in Thursday's practice ahead of Philadelphia Eagles' matchup vs. the New Orleans Saints
Adams on Carr's demotion: "I don't think anybody was excited about it in here."
Davante Adams and Derek Carr are close friends, and the Raiders wide receiver made it pretty clear how he felt about Josh McDaniels' decision to bench the veteran quarterback.
Teams that fire coaches tend to hire replacements who are the exact opposite of the former coach. And the next Broncos coach needs to handle quarterback Russell Wilson in the exact opposite way that Nathaniel Hackett did. No more special treatment. No more office in the building. No more anything other than being treated like [more]
Yes, the late-season benching of Derek Carr is a clear signal that the Raiders are done with him. Now that it has happened, the question becomes how and when the two sides will consciously uncouple. Many are assuming Carr will be traded. It’s not nearly that simple. As mentioned here, once or twice, Carr has [more]
Here are five quarterbacks that could replace #Raiders QB Derek Carr in 2023
Tua Tagovailoa was concussed in the Packers' loss. Teddy Bridgewater is in line to start at New England. Here's the latest from coach and players.
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s head coach, has never started [more]
Former 49ers and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens has been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about returning to the NFL at the age of 49, but the team reportedly won't sign him.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will put his name in the NFL record book on Monday night. Burrow is about to become the NFL’s career leader in completion percentage, just as soon as he has enough career pass attempts to qualify. To qualify for the career completion percentage record in the NFL Record & Fact Book, [more]
There is no easier target in the NFL than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson right now.
Benching of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sparks bigger question in Las Vegas: What's the future for Carr and star running back Josh Jacobs?
Jalen Hurts returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since injuring his right shoulder. By Dave Zangaro
Lane Johnson's head coach and teammates reacted to his decision to put off surgery until after the playoffs. By Dave Zangaro
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus has the 49ers as the league's No. 1 team in his latest Power Rankings -- along with a perfect, yet frightening, analogy.
The Titans have a surprise starter at QB for Thursday night.