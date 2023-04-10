Pelissero: Lamar Jackson had been 'actively recruiting' OBJ to Ravens
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero says quarterback Lamar Jackson had been "actively recruiting" wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Baltimore Ravens.
What does this mean — if anything — for the Lamar Jackson impasse?
Jackson tweeted that the Ravens haven't "been interested in meeting my value."
To truly understand the Jackson-Ravens saga, you had to roll back the calendar all the way to before the 2022 season.
Why would the Falcons not pursue Lamar Jackson?
Jackson reportedly had an interest in the Patriots, but one ex-player thinks he shouldn't.
Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein to recap the biggest takeaways coming out of the 2023 NFL owner's meetings, including the potential sale of the Washington Commanders, new changes to the 2023 NFL rule book and the latest on Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Later, the duo discuss two teams who are heading into pivotal seasons in 2023: the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots.
While there remains serious discontent between Jackson and the Ravens, Monday's events appear to reframe what's already happened as much as anything.
"Mahomes took that BS deal — just 10 years and wanted it to look like half a [billion]."
Lamar Jackson's ongoing negotiations with the Ravens come down to one key theme: respect. It's the same thing Aaron Rodgers never felt like he got from the Packers.
